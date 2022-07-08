Talladega County Chapter of NCAAP awards annual scholarships

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP presented its annual scholarships Thursday evening at the Talladega City Council meeting.
This year’s recipients included Jemya Wilson and LaQuez Weed of Talladega High School, who were awarded $1,500 each; Devon Jones, Tra’Nyia Chatman, Troy McKinney, Diamond Seals, Jaelyn Jones and Amiyah Garrett of Winterboro High School; Faith Johnson of Talladega County Central High School and ZaKandria Jordan and Asiah Adair of Sylacauga High School. Devon Jones and Chatman were awarded $500 each, and the other honorees were awarded $300 each.
According to NAACP President Hugh Morris, the Talladega City Council had helped fund the scholarships for the two THS students as part of a special appropriation earlier this year.