Talladega County car owners should get set for new tag designs

TALLADEGA — Car owners in Talladega County will see some changes in license tags starting at the first of the year, according to Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington.
For starters, “everyone that has a county plate (61) will be issued a new plate with a new design.” According to the state Department of Revenue, the current design, which shows a mountain scene, will be replaced by a beach and www.alabama.travel at the bottom. License plate designs are typically changed every five years.
Pennington added that “as per the (state), all handicap tag/placard holders must recertify in office for a new plate and placard. We will no longer issue a handicap plate. All plates that are issued as handicap will have a blue decal in the upper-left hand corner of the tag.”
Pennington also added the “Bicentennial (200th Travel) tag is back and can be purchased against his year with a new design.”
The State of Alabama Marine Control Division has ordered that all boat registrations will increase by $5 in the coming year as well.
According to the state Department of Revenue, tags may be personalized for an extra $50, and all expiration stickers will be yellow, replacing the rotation of red, green and yellow tags.