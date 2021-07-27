Talladega County BOE transfer former Sycamore Elementary to two non-profits

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday morning to transfer property from the former Sycamore Elementary School to two worthy non-profits. Board member Susan Shaw was absent.
The building was conveyed to the R.R. Moton Alumni Education Center Foundation Inc., and three acres of the property were given to the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department.
“We don’t want to hang on to an old building that we’re not using for longer than we have to,” Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said. "This is something that we’ve been working on for several months with (Director of Operations) Kelvin Cunningham. (The Alumni Association) are a great group of people who really love their community.”
“This is a great thing for us to do,” Board Member John Ponder agreed.
Sycamore School was known as R.R. Moton School before the county system was integrated. Lacey said the alumni association wants to turn the old building into a community center.
The agreement with the fire department was made with Student Service Coordinator Buster Bolton, who is also the Sycamore Volunteer Fire Chief.
“He asked about buying the property, and I told him no,” Lacey said. “I told him would we convey the property” at no charge.
Said Bolton: “This is a great honor and privilege. The Lord is not making any more land, and most of the land around here is family owned farms, where the owners will only sell at a premium. We’re currently landlocked, and our existing building is more than 55 years old.”
He added that he hopes to be able to put up a new station on the donated property.
The three acres was on the Sycamore bus lot, and there are no existing buildings on it.
The classes formerly housed at Sycamore Elementary have been moved to the new building that also houses Winterboro High School.
Also Monday, the board:
—Heard Lacey announce that 70 new teachers had been welcomed into the system at an orientation in the Sycamore/Winterboro School. There are still “one or two” teaching positions yet to be filled.
—Accepted the resignations of Emily Barfield (sixth grade at Drew Middle), Kimberley Boyd (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary), Stephanie Brooks (Alabama Reading Initiative specialist at Fayetteville), Katherine Christeson (healthcare science at Lincoln High School), Wendy Fry (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School), Teresa Watkins Hale (special education at Childersburg Middle), Carolina Head (pre-K instructional assistant at Sycamore), Ellen Denise Jackson (child nutrition program assistant at Childersburg High), Kayla Lightsey (social studies at Childersburg Middle) Angel Rice (CNP assistant at Munford High) and Bradley Yarborough (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford High).
—Hired Kelly Abranczuk (SOAR classroom assistant at Stemley Road Elementary), Kayla Barnett (special education at Childersburg Elementary), Sean Connors (science at Childersburg High), Kelli Cook (special education instructional assistant at Watwood Elementary), Deliska Burton Cooley (Genesis Elementary School teacher), Justin Cross (Stemley Road bus driver), Ryan Darden (special education instructional and bus assistant at Childersburg Middle), James Haynes (special education at Childersburg High), Pamela Hicks (pre-K at Stemley Road), Carla Kirk (bus driver at Drew Middle), Gina Rooney (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Amber Randall (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford Middle), Kathryne Shoop (science at Munford High), Bobby Smith (bus driver at Drew Middle), Christy Smith (special education at Watwood Elementary School), Owen Stallworth III, (social studies teacher at Childersburg Middle), Yulonda Terry (kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary) Mackenzie Wilkinson (fifth grade at Stemley Road) and Erica Whiteside (kindergarten at Lincoln).
—Transferred Robert Duncan from OSCAR instructional assistant at Talladega County Central High School to bus driver at Childersburg Middle; Stephanie Green from pre-K instructional assistant at Watwood to pre-K instructional assistant at Fayetteville; Tammy Hickman from pre-K at Watwood to pre-K at Fayetteville; Jill Hosmer from special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary to teacher at Munford Elementary; Sherry Kissic from CNP assistant at Sycamore Elementary to custodian at Winterboro; TImothy Murray from custodian at Childersburg High School to custodian/CNP assistant at Sycamore and Krystle Swain from CNP assistant at Stemley Road to CNP assistant at Sycamore.
—Approved a leave of absence for Amanda Carmack, first grade teacher at Stemley Road.
—Approved an out-of-state field trip for seven 12th-grade football players from Winterboro High School to go to Mercenes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta next month.