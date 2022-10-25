Talladega County BoE to host League of Innovative Schools

The Talladega County Board of Education will host some distinguished guests this spring.
According to County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, representatives of the League of Innovative Schools will be touring the county system during April 23-25 to look at some of the programs the system has implemented in recent years.
According to the league’s website, “League members represent more than 150 districts in 38 states serving more than 4.4 million students. Their diverse experiences reflect the advancements, challenges, and vital work of public education in the United States. The League of Innovative Schools was launched at the White House under President Barack Obama within the U.S. Department of Education.”
The Talladega County system is one of only half a dozen member systems in Alabama.
In other business during a meeting Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignation of Mary Bentley, special operations manager for the Child Nutrition Program.
—Hired Catherine Smith as a bus driver at Drew Middle School and Heather Teague as a special education teacher at CHildersburg Middle.
—Transferred Jennifer Darby from sixth grade teacher at Munford Middle to elementary/secondary teacher at Winterboro; Sandy Eliason from SOAR classroom assistant at Munford High to special education instructional assistant at Lincoln High; Tamara Keith from special education clerical assistant at Stemley Road Elementary to data technician at the central office; and Helen Stone from SOAR classroom assistant at Lincoln Elementary to clerical assistant at the same school.
—Approved leaves of absence for Munford Middle School counselor Heath Powell and Munford Elementary media specialist Amber Waites.
—Approved a student expulsion.
—Announced their next meeting would be Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the central office, followed by Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the transportation shop.