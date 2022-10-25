 Skip to main content
Talladega County BoE to host League of Innovative Schools

Dr. Lacey honored with reception-bc.jpg

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey speaks with board member Johnny Ponder during a reception held in her honor Monday afternoon at Winterboro High School. Lacey was recently named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama and Schneider Electric.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega County Board of Education will host some distinguished guests this spring.

According to County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, representatives of the League of Innovative Schools will be touring the county system during April 23-25 to look at some of the programs the system has implemented in recent years.