Talladega County BoE takes important step toward getting budget approved

Talladega County BOE logo

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education held its first budget hearing going into the new fiscal year during a called meeting Thursday afternoon.

According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the board is required to hold two public hearings before submitting the budget to a vote. The second hearing will be Monday at 10 a.m. The board is expected to approve the budget after that.