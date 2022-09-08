Talladega County BoE takes important step toward getting budget approved

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education held its first budget hearing going into the new fiscal year during a called meeting Thursday afternoon.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the board is required to hold two public hearings before submitting the budget to a vote. The second hearing will be Monday at 10 a.m. The board is expected to approve the budget after that.
Lacey and Chief Financial Officer Avery Embry presented the board with a balanced general fund budget of $133,106.399.84.
Last year’s total general fund budget was $91,641,864.
The total foundation program budget, Lacey said, was $46.5 million, up from $44.7 million last year. This includes the 4 percent across the board raise mandated by the state legislature, as well as fringe benefits, increased transportation and increases in the budget for classroom supplies.
Total state funding was $48.9 million, up from $47.9 million last year. Federal funding was also up, $11.2 million this year compared with $10.9 million last year.
Local funding, mostly county tax revenues, rose to $27.2 million from $26 million last year.
“It’s good to know that the local economy is doing well,” Lacey said.
The county system also must provide a 10 mil match, to the tune of $9.8 million, to participate in the foundation program, as well as a half-million dollar match to receive capital improvement funds from the state.
The system is projected to start the year with a projected local/foundation fund balance of $4 million, which is also projected as the year end balance.
The majority of the budget goes toward instruction (46.12 percent) and instructional support (17.91 percent). The other major categories include operations and maintenance (11.76 percent) and student transportation (6.6 percent).
According to the draft budget presented Thursday, the instructional support category includes one case of paper per teacher, system-wide professional development and substitute teacher training, a new teacher mentoring program, elementary math coaches and instructional technology coaches.
Instructional initiatives include a partnership with the A+ Best Practices Center, key leaders network, an assistant principals leadership academy, a system-wide project based learning initiative, Alabama Math Science and Technology Initiative in various schools, Alabama Reading Initiative in elementary schools, distance learning and ACCESS classes in secondary schools, a 1:1 computer/Chromebook student ratio in all schools, dual enrollment programs, early college entrance programs, Tiny House/Big Dreams projects in Lincoln and Childersburg, fire college and a playground wellness project.
The system will provide funding for eight assistant principals at several schools, coaching and sponsor supplements, additional teacher units not covered by the state, instructional assistants and support staff at various schools, academic and behavioral support through the Genesis Alternative School Education Center and school resources officers provided by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Department.
This year’s capital projects involve floor replacement, new and upgraded technology, repair and replacement of roofs and HVAC systems, painting, lighting, new locks on doors and windows, general maintenance and security and additional classrooms in Lincoln.
Also Thursday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of David Dockery (central office network and systems administrator) and Bailey Sartin (kindergarten at Munford Elementary School).
—Hired Jessica Jones (instructional assistant at Stemley Elementary School) and Emily Milam (second grade teacher at Childersburg Elementary).
—Extended the existing bid for chemicals and cleaning supplies.
—Approved a food service agreement between Childersburg Elementary School and the Childersburg Head Start Center.
—Passed a resolution honoring National School Lunch Week.
—Announced future board meetings Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., Monday Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. and a work session and board meeting starting at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The work session will involve redistricting, Lacey said.