Talladega County BOE selects its student-athletes of the year

The Talladega County Board of Education announced the 2020-21 student-athletes of the year, representing all seven of the county’s high schools.
The announcement came during their regular meeting Monday.
The list includes Jayce Harris (Munford), Luke Miller (Winterboro), Zakerrius Youngblood (Childersburg), Ryleigh Keith (Munford), Lydia Platt (Fayetteville), Kinsey Smith (Lincoln), Jacob Price (B.B. Comer Memorial High School), Ethan Nabors (Lincoln), Camden Keeton (Fayetteville) (front row) Mellexia Harvey (Comer), Alisha Morris (Talladega County Central), Amari Ashley (Winterboro), Hannah Nicholson (Childersburg) and Shamar Swain (Talladega County Central).
The board also approved a raft of personnel actions, including promoting Anna Jones from assistant principal at Lincoln Elementary School to principal, and Munford Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela Robinson to K-12 literacy instruction coordinator for the system.
Munford Middle School technology integration specialist Blair Steffans was named assistant principal at Munford Middle as well.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Brittany Beatty (English at Comer High), Crystal Calloway (special education at TCCHS), Hollis Bradley Davis (custodian at Fayetteville), Selena Emmerson (math at Munford High), Mollie Free (fourth grade at Lincoln Elementary), Jamey Hamby (sixth grade at Childersburg Middle), Madison Johnson (second grade at Sycamore Elementary), Brandon Milam (engineering at Childersburg High), Kaylee Russell (sixth grade at Drew Middle School) and Matthew Teague (special education at Childersburg High).
—Hired Jennifer Barnett (digital learning special and English teacher at TCCHS), Brittany Brewster (special education at Drew), Kaitlin Currington (English at Childersburg High), Wendee Dulaney (pre-K instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Andrea Gallman (fifth grade at Lincoln Elementary), Donna Ashley Johnson (sixth grade at Comer Elementary), Clifford Medley (custodian at Fayetteville), Olivia Rumohr (special education at Munford Elementary), Crista Sims (school secretary at Munford High), Bailey Sartin (elementary teacher at Munford), Chrysta Spivey (itinerant psychometrist), Terrie Sprayberry (business education at Childersburg High), Angela Trantham (first grade at Sycamore) and Christopher Wilson (social studies at Childersburg High).
—Rehired Octavia Billups (sixth grade at Childersburg Middle) and Meleah Gonzalez (kindergarten at Sycamore Elementary).
—Transferred Loren Beckett from special education instructional assistant from Childersburg Elementary to Lincoln Elementary; Kathyrine Dunston from gifted education teacher at Comer Elementary to elementary/secondary education teacher at Drew Middle School; Shelley garner, from Pre-K at Sycamore to Comer Elementary; Powell Heath from counselor at Drew to Munford Middle; Christina Hurst, from pre-K instructional assistant at Stemley Road to pre-K teacher; Heather Studdard, from math teacher at Winterboro to sixth grade at Drew Middle and Tosha Young from grade 5 at Lincoln Elementary to grade six at Childersburg Middle.
—Approved Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative teachers in residence on loan Caprice Buttram (Comer Elementary), Morgan Green (Stemley Road) and Chasity Sherum (Sycamore).
—Congratulated Childersburg Elementary for completing their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math certification using the virtual option.