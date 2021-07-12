Talladega County BOE rewards Lacey with perfect marks on evaluation, contract extension

For the fourth straight year, the Talladega County Board of Education awarded Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey perfect marks in her annual evaluation.
According to board attorney Gregg Morgan, each board member rated the superintendent’s performance in 10 different areas, including as chief executive officer of the system; as an educational leader; as personnel, facilities, pupil personnel services and financial manager for the system; as director of community relations activities; communications and interpersonal relationships; professional development and leadership and other professional responsibilities. There were various subcategories to each of the major categories as well.
Lacey earned perfect scores across the board, as she had in 2018, 2019 and last year. She had scored 90 percent or higher in every category since at least 2011.
During the same meeting, the board also unanimously approved an extension of Lacey’s contract, which was set to expire in 2022. The deal now is set to expire in 2023.
Morgan also read a selection of quotes from the individual board member’s evaluations, but without attribution, since the individual evaluation forms are confidential.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.’ Despite any challenges we faced, Dr. Lacey did an awesome job in leading us through yet another school year, and we applaud her for a job well done.”
Another quote specifically cited Lacey’s handling of the administration during the COVID-19 pandemic: “Dr. Lacey worked tirelessly to provide innovative ways to meet the educational needs of our students. Talladega County Schools were better prepared than so many school systems because of Dr. Lacey’s vision and leadership in providing our students with devices over the past few years, which made it possible for students to have access to instruction and communication with their teachers.”
Added another board member: “Dr. Lacey’s visibility and dedication to our schools are remarkable. (Her) presence in our schools and communities is vital to the partnerships and success of our schools. She makes every effort to attend school, civic and community related functions throughout the county, which does not go unnoticed by the students, parents and community leaders. Dr. Lacey’s interaction with not just the teachers and administrators but the students throughout the system is truly amazing.”
Another cited Lacey’s being honored with the Learning for Life Award from Samford University and her designation as a Leader To Learn From by Education Week as being major accomplishments of the past year: “These awards definitely define Dr. Lacey as a superintendent because she is without doubt a Leader to Learn from,” according to the evaluation.
She “continues to move Talladega County Schools forward,” according to another. “She is a truly a ‘lighthouse’ for #leadingtheway. We are very fortunate and blessed to have her as our superintendent.”
Lastly, one of the board members wrote, “Dr. Lacey exemplifies a model superintendent. Every policy and procedure (recommended by the state) is exactly the way Dr, Lacey runs our system. It was like they wrote the book following her practices.”
The only discussion of the contract extension prior to the vote was the request by a couple of the board members to extend it to 20 years.
“I’m honored to be a part of this system," Lacey said. "I’ve been here a long time, and it is still the greatest joy of my life. It’s wonderful to work with such a professional organization that sets the bar so high. … I also owe my success to the people here in this room. It takes a team.”
Also Monday, the board got a report on their audit for fiscal 2019-2020, which contained an unmodified opinion (the highest available) and listed no findings. Lacey thanked Chief Schools Financial Officer Avery Embry for his work and effective management of the system’s funds.
The system’s transportation department, under Jack Jackson, also got a clean audit from the state, continuing a streak of having no major deficiencies in the county’s bus fleet for more than two decades.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the retirements of Charlotte Chandler (custodian at Winterboro and Eldexter Truss (bus driver at Stemley Road Elementary).
—Accepted the resignations of Deanna Clarkson (Drew Middle School bus driver), Robin Haynes (Munford Elementary School special education teacher), Kelsey Haynes (Pre-K teacher at Stemley), Thomas Lamb (B.B. Comer social studies teacher), Kaila Melton (science teacher at Childersburg High), Leah Wade (second grade at Munford Elementary) and Teryn Woodgett (fifth grade at Stemley Elementary).
—Hired Tess Bradford (Childersburg High Child Nutrition Program), Kari Shannon Brasher (Munford Elementary SOAR Classroom assistant), Wanda Rena Carter (Childersburg Elementary SOAR classroom assistant), Samira Chatman (central office accountant), Janet Golden (Munford Elementary teacher), Amy Helms (Munford Elementary secretary), Tristan Colby Hughes (Childersburg Middle science teacher), Ellen Denise Jackson (Childersburg High CNP), Kayla Lucas (itinerant speech pathologist), Tony Nelson (B.B. Comer High social studies teacher) Tina Pope (Childersburg Middle SOAR classroom assistant), Anna Brook Sparks (fifth grade teacher at Childersburg Middle) and Stephanie Waters (teacher at Munford Elementary). Board member Kathy Landers abstained from voting on Pope only.
—Transferred Megan Johnsons from CNP assistant at Lincoln High to SOAR classroom assistant at Drew Middle and Jonathan Smith from custodian at Munford High to maintenance department carpenter.
—Approved a leave absence for Gilbert Haiden (kindergarten at B.B. Comer).
—Approved a uniform policy for support personnel, and approved a bid for CNP uniforms.
—Adopted the salary schedules for the upcoming year, including the two percent increase approved by the state legislature.
—Rejected the bids for new playground equipment for Sycamore Elementary School and B.B. Comer Elementary School in order to negotiate better prices.