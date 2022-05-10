Talladega County BOE recognizes all-academic team, Grissett scholarship recipients

The Talladega County Board of Education announced the members of the 2022 all-system academic team and the Talladega County Education Foundation-Lance D. Grissett scholarship recipients at its regular board meeting Monday night.
The all-system academic team for this year consists of Jayla Duncan (Childersburg High), Chris Price (B.B. Comer Memorial High), Madison White (Fayetteville High), Tanner Thornton (Munford High), Addison Woodruff (Lincoln High), Diamond Seals (Winterboro High) and Faith Johnson (Talladega County Central High School).
This year’s Grissett scholarship winners are Connor Morgan (Munford), Duncan (Childersburg), Amiya Silmon (Central), White (Fayetteville) Woodruff (Lincoln), Seals (Winterboro) and Hayden Danford (Comer).
The $1,000 scholarships are named in honor of the late County Superintendent and Talladega City Councilman Lance Grissett. Each year, a committee selects one senior from each high school in the system to be honored.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the retirements of Munford Middle School Principal Angel Carter, Munford Middle School bus driver Jacquelyn Birdsall, Sycamore Elementary Child Nutrition Program Manager Loran Fomby and Munford Middle School bus driver Teresa Hubbard.
—Accepted the resignations of Megan Braxton (third grade at Munford Elementary), Ann Brooks (science at Childersburg Middle) Laura Brown (itinerant LPN), Heather Burns (Munford Elementary school secretary), Clark Haiden (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary), Sean Conners (science at Childersburg High), Raven Crawford (special education at Stemley Elementary), Anthony Entrekin (English at Comer High), Shelby Farr (English at Childersburg Middle), Rebecca Gaffin (special education at Munford Elementary School), Janet Golden (second grade at Munford), Meleah Gonzalez (kindergarten at Sycamore), Mary Gooden (technology integration specialist at Stemley), April Graham (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford High), Hannah Hammonds (library media specialist at Talladega County Central High School), Marqwuentin Holland (physical education at Sycamore/Winterboro), Imani Hollingsworth (math at Childersburg High), Julia Brook Hughes (English at Childersburg High), Terri Ledbetter (Munford Middle School bus driver), Melissa Lewis (Fayetteville science teacher), Grant Maddox (PE at Childersburg Middle), Heather Messer (second grade at Lincoln), Ronda Moreland Pre-K at Watwood), Chelsea Mowery (business education at Comer High), Tucker Queen (social studies at Munford Middle), Christian Reyes (music at Fayetteville), Cali Sanchez (fifth grade at Childersburg Middle), Lane Sanders (counselor at Sycamore) Carolyn Setzer (Lincoln High CNP), Christy Smith (special education at Watwood), Anna Brooke Sparks (fifth grade at Childersburg Middle), Owen Stallworth (social studies at Childersburg Middle) Yulonda Terry (kindergarten at Lincoln), Linda Turner (custodian at Lincoln Elementary), La Topnya Walker (special education at Drew Middle School), McKenzie Wilkinson (fifth grade at Stemley Elementary), Regina Williams (custodian at Lincoln Elementary) and Meghin Wilut (kindergarten at Stemley Elementary).
—Hired Brad Allgood (special education at Munford Elementary), Samantha Adkins (English at Childersburg High), Brittany Blair Brown (science at Lincoln High), Abbey Bussey (fifth grade at Stemley), Rachel Cotton (fifth grade at Stemley), David Dockery (central office network systems administrator), Mikayla Harris (English at Childersburg High), Ashley Hester (first grade at Stemley), Tiffany Hooper (fourth grade at Stemley), Olivia Jones (kindergarten at Lincoln), Kameron Mizzell (PE at Childersburg Middle), Rebekah Romine (kindergarten at Munford), Heater Smith (second grade at Sycamore), Cassie Talley (business education at Munford Middle), Bradley Whitehead (English at Drew Middle) and Eileen Wolf (English at Childersburg Middle.
—Transferred Samena Collins from ARI reading specialist at Stemley to Comer High media specialist; Marianne Garrett from counselor at Winterboro to counselor at Sycamore; Megan Johnson from SOAR Classroom assistant at Drew to Lincoln High CNP assistant; Sharika Lee, from Sycamore Elementary principal to central office coordinator of numeracy and assessment; Lacey Thrower Phillips, from CNP assistant at Lincoln High to bus driver at Drew Middle; Hannah Ricks, from second grade at Sycamore to special education at Watwood; Nicole Stewart from technology integration specialist at Watwood to third grade at Watwood and Alexus Threatt from SOAR classroom assistant at Munford Elementary to special education instructional and bus assistant at Munford Elementary.
—Approved leaves of absence for Helen Calhoun (sixth grade at Stemley), Brandie Garrett (CNP assistant at Stemley), Alisha King (technology integration specialist at Childersburg Elementary) and Debbie Ruiz (CNP assistant at Munford Elementary).
—Approved Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative loans for Morgan Green (Stemley), Jamie Harbin (Watwood) and Sherum Chasity (Sycamore Elementary).
—Accepted a return from leave for Landyn Bassett Strickland, fourth grade at Comer Elementary.
—Non-renewed Lora Blankenship (Munford High CNP), Michelle Mastin (Fayetteville custodian), Mary McKinney (Childersburg High special education instructional assistant and bus assistant) and Brandy Tarwater (Munford Elementary custodian).
—Approved the bid for a used demo model welding simulator.
—Approved out of state field trips for four students from Lincoln High to the American Rocketry Challenge; four students from Lincoln High to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago; three students from Childersburg Middle to the same event and the B.B. Comer High School Band to Gatlinburg, Tennessee for the Christmas Parade.