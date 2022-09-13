Talladega County BoE pass general fund, capital improvement budgets

The Talladega County Board of Education passed their general fund and capital improvement budgets for the coming fiscal year during a called meeting Monday morning. Both budgets were previously presented last week.
The general fund budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 is $133 million, up from $91 million last year. This includes the 4 percent pay raise required by the state, as well as increased expenditures for transportation, classroom supplies and fringe benefits.
Of that amount, $48.9 million comes from the state, $11.2 million from the federal government and $27.2 million from local funds. The system is expected to end this year and next year with a fund balance of $4 million.
About three quarters of general fund expenditures will go towards instruction and instructional support.
The budget also includes just under $10 million in state foundation matching funds, as well as another half million dollar match for capital projects including floor replacement, technology upgrades, HVAC improvements, painting, lighting, security and additional classrooms in Lincoln.
—Accepted the resignations of Ashland Arnold (Sycamore Child Nutrition Program assistant) and Diletha Curry (Talladega County Central High School custodian).
—Approved a leave of absence of central office personnel coordinator Dr. Karen Culver.
—Approved a low bid of $165,360 for repairs to Stemley Road Elementary School to Douglas Built LLC of Vincent.
—Approved a low bid of $272,252 for science lab renovations at TCCHS to Williford Orman Construction LLC of Hoover.
—Approved the only bid received for milk and related products for Osborn Brothers Food Service for $2,613.16.
—Announced that they will undergo Whole Board Member training at the central office Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. The next regular board meeting will follow at 1 p.m.
—Announced that they will be holding a work session Monday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m., followed by a board meeting at 4 p.m.