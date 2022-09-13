 Skip to main content
Talladega County BoE pass general fund, capital improvement budgets

The Talladega County Board of Education passed their general fund and capital improvement budgets for the coming fiscal year during a called meeting Monday morning. Both budgets were previously presented last week.

The general fund budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 is $133 million, up from $91 million last year. This includes the 4 percent pay raise required by the state, as well as increased expenditures for transportation, classroom supplies and fringe benefits.