Talladega County BOE hosts reception to honor Lacey

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education threw a reception for Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, who recently was named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama and Schneider Electric.
Lacey and board members met with friends from all phases of Lacey’s career as an educator at the new Winterboro School Monday afternoon.
“”It was a delightful afternoon, evening,” Lacey said during a brief board meeting that followed. “It touched my heart,” she added, visibly moved.
“It's an honor to be the superintendent here, and to have a chance to see old friends and new,” she said. “And everyone that came meant something to me, personally or professionally or both. When I first came to work in Talladega County, I knew exactly one person here, my aunt, who told me I should apply with Talladega County. I told her I didn’t even know where Talladega County was. She said I passed through it on my way to Auburn, its where the bridge is. The bridge in Childersburg, that’s Talladega County.I didn’t know it then, but I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Said Board Chairman Mike Landers: “We’re glad you stayed. You’ve only got 10 more years or so to go.”
Board member Johnny Ponder also announced that Lacey will be the grand marshall in the Talladega Christmas Parade on Dec. 6, and that he will be driving her.
Lacey also announced that Board member Kathy Landers had been selected as an All-State School Board member and would be recognized in Birmingham next month.
“There will be a formal announcement coming up by the state school board association,” Lacey said. “I think that shows what a great team we have.”
Landers thanked Lacey, the other board members and anyone else involved in her receiving this honor.
During the course of the meeting, as they do this time every year, the board changed officers, with Turner passing the chairman’s gavel to Landers and board member Susan Shaw moving up to vice chair.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Jason Green (bus driver at Munford Middle School), Misty Haynes (clerical assistant at Munford High School), Martha Hulett (custodian at Munford Middle) Flora Ann Lovelace (Munford Middle bus driver) and Angela Mitchell (Drew Middle School bus driver).
—Accepted the retirements of Teresa Cobb (LPN at Childersburg Elementary) and Linda Crim (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Lincoln Elementary School).
—Hired Bailey Blanton (itinerant speech pathologist), Christopher Brock Davis (bus mechanic), Dorothy Johnson (Sycamore Elementary SOAR classroom assistant), Chase Stephens (bus mechanic), DeAnna White (Munford Middle bus driver) and Jonathan Whitson (Drew Middle bus driver).
—Approved leaves of absence for Kristy Benson (building-based math coach at Lincoln Elementary) and Pamela Sims (Winterboro School Secretary).
—Announced that the next board meeting would be Monday, Dec. 13 at the new transportation center on Alabama 21 North.