Talladega County BOE honors high school students

The Talladega County Board of Education honored the top graduating seniors at each of the seven high schools in the county system during the regular board meeting Monday evening.
First were the winners of the Lance Grissett Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 prize awarded to a single graduating senior from each high school in memory of the late superintendent.
This year’s winners were Molly Cash of Lincoln High School, Jackson Livingston of Fayetteville High School, Lane Dennis of Childersburg High School, Abby Raye of Winterboro High School, Zavion Jones of Talladega County Central High School, Khloe Shears of Munford High School, and Marlee Hosey of B. B. Comer Memorial High School.
One student per school was also selected for this year’s All-System Academic Team, including Jakelvin Jones of TCCHS, Brady Butler of Fayetteville, Cash, Marlesha Garrett of Childersburg High, Shears, Emma McCain of B.B. Comer and Gavin Leach of Winterboro.
Lastly, the system honored a male and female Scholar-Athlete of the Year from each school.
These included Morgan Townsend and Dennis of Childersburg, McCain and Zack Carpenter of Comer, Natalie Liner and Marlor Cook of Fayetteville, Adyson Hendrix and Jayden Ramsey of Lincoln, Balri Darby and Riley Brown of Munford, Zariyah Tuck of TCCHS and Raye and Jake Miller of Winterboro.
County Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and the board members present all congratulated this year’s honorees and wished them well as they pursued the next steps in their education.