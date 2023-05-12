 Skip to main content
Talladega County BOE honors high school students

The Talladega County Board of Education honored the top graduating seniors at each of the seven high schools in the county system during the regular board meeting Monday evening.

First were the winners of the Lance Grissett Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 prize awarded to a single graduating senior from each high school in memory of the late superintendent. 