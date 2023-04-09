Talladega County BOE honors employees

The Talladega County Board of Education honored the teachers and support staff employees of month from Sycamore Elementary School, Childersburg Middle School, Talladega County Central High School and the Genesis Alternative School during its March meeting last week.
The honorees included pre-K teacher Daniela Payant and secretary-bookkeeper Jennifer Hicks, pictured with Sycamore Elementary School Principal Dan Payant and Superintendent Dr. Suzanee Lacey; digital learning specialist Ashley Gable and secretary-bookkeeper Ashley Burns with Childersburg Middle School Principal Jay Hooks and Lacey; digital learning/library media specialists Jennifer Barnett and itinerant school LPN Tiana Ragland with Talladega County County Central High Principal Dr. Timothy Gallahair and Lacey and teacher Deliska Cooley with Genesis Principal Jimmy Lee Thomas and Lacey.