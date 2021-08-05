Talladega County BOE hire 35 teachers for TEAMS

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education hired 35 teachers under the TEAMS (Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science) during a called meeting Thursday morning. The vote was 4-0, with board member John Ponder absent.
TEAMS is a state program signed into law earlier this year specifically to combat a statewide lack of math and science teachers.
In addition to being qualified and experienced math or science teachers, those eligible for TEAM must also complete at least four days of annual professional development a year. TEAM members can earn up to $15,000 a year more than non-TEAM members, but are not eligible for tenure.
Each school system in the state is allowed to hire one TEAMS teacher each in math and science for every 105 students in grades 6 through 12.
This year’s TEAMS teachers include William Bailey (math at Lincoln High), Destinee Briskey (math at,- Munford High) Robin Bynum, (math at Drew Middle) Brittany Daugherty, (science at Childersburg High), Jessica Dorough (math at Lincoln High), Michael Duff (science at Lincoln High), Lindsey Edmondson (math at LHS), Dr. Carol Edwards (math at Childersburg), Courtney Evans (math at Drew Middle), Sharon Fadule (science at B.B. Comer High), Anita Foy (science at Childersburg Middle), Megan Hendrix (science at Drew Middle School), Amber Thomason Hicks (science at Winterboro), Leslie Leigh Holley (math at Fayetteville) Donna Igo (science at Fayetteville), Amanda Kepple (science at Drew), Melissa Lewis (science at Fayetteville), Mark Matthews (math at Childersburg), Allison Miles (science at Drew), Traci Muse (math at B.B. Comer High), Tinna Pickens (math at Talladega County Central High School), Michael Poe (science at Comer High), Amy Reed (math at Fayetteville), Shelby Reynolds (science at Lincoln High), Wendy Roberts (science at Lincoln High), Teri Shearer (math at Winterboro), James Sherbert (science at Fayetteville), Ashley Simpson (science at Munford Middle),Derek Stephens (math at Munford Middle), Heather Studdard (math at Drew Middle), Bethany Thomas (science at Munford Middle), Christopher Tothero (math at Munford High), Jo Warlick (math at Childersburg Middle) and Brian Young (science at Winterboro).
Also Thursday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Kayla Barnett (special education at Childersburg Middle), Angela Brannon (bus driver at Childersburg Middle), Velister Debro (library/media specialist at TCCHS), Dr. Michelle Edwards (social studies at Munford High), Alisa Huffaker (reading specialist at Childersburg Elementary School), Laura Mangham (pre-K at Stemley Road Elementary) and Christopher Woods (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary).
—Hired Brooke Brewer (ARI reading specialist at Fayetteville), Devin Carlee (SOAR classroom assistant at Munford High), Joshua Cheeks (sixth grade at Drew), Tom Cooper (Child Nutrition Program Assistant at Lincoln High), Pamela Curtis (special education instructional assistant at B.B. Comer Elementary School), Joy Frazier (pre-K instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Sarah Gallman (CNP assistant at Munford High), Stephanie Allison Hall (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary), Hannah Hammonds (library/media specialist at TCCHS), Ashleigh Hill (healthcare science at Lincoln High), Mary Nadler (pre-K at Stemley Road), Michael Rogers (custodian at Munford High), Brittany Stacey (pre-K instructional assistant at Sycamore Elementary) and Cherie Varian (special education at Childersburg Middle). Dottie Montgomery (English teacher at Childersburg Middle) returned from leave of absence.
—Approved leaves for Deborah Hall (bus driver at Childersburg Middle) and Maria Wesson (science at Lincoln High School).
—Approved food service agreements with Blocks and Tots Daycare (through Comer High), Childersburg Elementary Head Start (through Childersburg Elementary), GiGi’s Scholars Academy (through Childersburg High) and Kim’s Daycare (through B.B. Comer Memorial High).
—Announced their next regular meeting for Monday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. and budget hearings Sept. 7 and Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.