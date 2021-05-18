Talladega County BOE fails to approve Houston Elementary principal's contract

The Talladega City Board of Education failed to approve a new contract for an existing principal after splitting 2-2, with Board members Sandra Beavers and Allison Edwards voting no and Jake Montgomery and Chairman James Braswell voting yes. Board member Chuck Roberts was not present.
The contract in question was for Houston Elementary School Principal Marvin Moten. When Superintendent Tony Ball recommended approval of the contract, Beavers said, “It seems to me he has lots of responsibility, more students than at other schools and this amount of money is not fair. He has more students and fewer staff leaving. I know a lot of the parents in my ward want to move their kids into this school. Frankly, I think we should put all of our contracts on hold until the incumbent superintendent is hired.”
Beavers made several references to the incoming superintendent that the board has not hired yet as “the incumbent.” Ball eventually pointed out that he was, in fact, the incumbent superintendent.
“Male or female, the new superintendent needs to look at all the contracts,” Beavers said. “We should table them until then.”
Montgomery pointed out that Moten could still “sign or not sign his new contract. But it may be two and a half more months before we have a new superintendent, and if Moten did not have a contract during that period, they could very well lose him to another system."
Braswell agreed.
Ball said he had negotiated Moten’s proposed contract with him.
“He asked for two extra vacation days,” Ball said. “He said he was happy with what he was making, he didn’t want more money.”
Said Beavers: “He’s not in the audience to defend that statement.”
Ball agreed that Moten had more students at Houston than the other elementary schools, but also said that he has a part-time assistant principal, which no other elementary schools in the system do.
“So does Zora Ellis (Junior High School),” Beavers said.
“Yes, it's actually the same person,” Ball said.
After the split vote, Ball actually called Moten and put him on speaker phone during the meeting. Moten said he had not yet read the contract submitted to him and would prefer not to comment on it until he had had time to do so. He said that what Ball had said was true, but hedged when Beavers pressed him to actually say that he had turned down more money during the negotiation.
Montgomery asked him if he was satisfied with the contract and if he planned to sign, but Moten again said he wanted to read it first. Edwards said she would raise the issue again the next time the board met.
Beavers also voted against the personnel actions (including a list of non-renewals that must be approved before the end of school), a correction to the salary schedule that affects three employees, including the superintendent and the replacement of 90 plus year old windows at R.L. Young Elementary School.
In the meantime, the search for a new superintendent continues, with the board expecting to have a called meeting May 26 at 5 p.m. to discuss the applicants and decide who to interview. There are at least nine applicants who sent in resumes through the mail or in person, as requested in the advertisement, and many more who have applied online.
Montgomery suggested allowing stakeholders to submit questions for the board members to ask when the candidates are interviewed, asking that the questions be written down and hand delivered to the central office if possible.
Edwards pointed out that the board “is the head, and we must be of one accord. I’m my own person, but I think we should meet as a whole with our stakeholders, parents, even the city council. Our schools were all we wanted them to be when I was in school, now students with families that live in the city limits are going to county schools. I don’t know why that is, if our teachers are not certified, if our schools are not safe or what. We need to let parents and staff express their concerns, and we’ve got to move forward or fail. We are not making the grade now. When we look at the applications (for superintendent) the first thing we have to look for is accountability. And we all need to keep in mind, that with no students, none of us would have a job. There are lots of things that have to get better. We’re losing children to the county schools, to home schooling and to the streets.”
“Amen,” Braswell said. “You’re preaching to the choir.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
—Approved the window replacement at R.L. Young 3-1. Ball said only one contractor bid on the project, and the bid was too high. The architect renegotiated the project with Hurst Construction of Munford. Beavers was opposed.
—Corrected the salary schedule that showed a two percent increase five years ago for all three employees making more than $75,000 per year. Beavers was opposed.
—Approved the textbook listing for the career tech program that had already been approved by the state.
—Hired Anna Adams (kindergarten teacher at Houston) and Ashley Hester (first grade at Houston).
—Accepted the resignation of Sheila Friday, itinerant special education teacher.
—Non-renewed Anastasia Bagwell (first grade at Houston), Sheila Chapel (English Teacher at Talladega High), Erica Cole (math teacher at THS), Pamela Gaddis (counselor at R.L. Young and Houston), Samuel Green (fifth grade teacher at Houston), Alexis McKinney (science at THS), Martee Pope (science at THS), Edward Soldesi (math at THS), Jeremy Turner (science at THS) and NaShonda Whitson (history at THS). All non-renewed teachers are welcome to reapply, according to Ball.
—Accepted the retirement of Leah Nichols (kindergarten at Houston) and Cheryl Williams (fourth grade at Houston).
—Hired Stephanie Graves, Crystal Gooden, Amy Crow, Vanessa Cook, Valencia McIntyre, Latiffany Jenkins, Natasha Garrett, Stephen Pomeroy, Kelly Davidson, Valerie Harris and Cari Wilson as elementary summer school teachers.
—Hired Melissa Payne, Canis Posey and Dena Bishop as junior high summer school teachers.
—Hired Landon Jones and Tamera Dean as high school summer school teachers.
—Hired Alyssa Prater, Tammy Townsend and Brittany Silmon as summer reading camp teachers.
—Accepted a leave request for Ashley Popham, pre-k teacher at Salter.
—Non-renewed bus driver Brenda Sprayberry.
—Accepted the retirement of instructional assistant Terrance Jackson.