Talladega County BOE approves proposal regarding former Avondale Mills property

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education voted to approve a proposal from PPM consultants regarding the former Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the proposal involves writing a grant application for the former mill site. She added that the board did not have any direct say over how much was awarded, but the grant would make another pot of money available for redeveloping the property. There are time constraints, however, since the application must be completed by this summer.
In July 2021, the state announced that the county system had been awarded $1.75 million from Gov. Kay Ivey’s Public School and College Authority Bond Issue to clean up the Avondale property. The goal is to ultimately use about 30 acres of that property to establish the East Alabama Rural Innovation and Training Hub. Once completed, the new workforce development hub would provide “unique opportunities for job training for students in Region 2. It will also host some of our existing career tech programs,” Lacey said at the time.
The remaining Avondale property, or at least seven to 10 acres of it, would eventually be used for a new athletic complex for B.B. Comer Memorial High School.
At a ceremony shortly after the announcement, Ivey said the project is designed to secure the route to prosperity not only for residents of Sylacauga and Talladega County, but also as a model for the state and for rural areas across the nation. Phase one on the project will also involve the clean-up of a truly massive eyesore.
The center will eventually provide students with training in the areas employers need, including “agriculture, hospitality, healthcare and information sciences,” according to the governor. It will be a resource “not only to those who call this area home, but for the rest of rural Alabama as well. Education is paramount, This facility comes about because of partnerships between the state, the county school board, private industry, parents and community partners. There is no doubt there will be an incredible outcome.”
Brownfield assessments are part of a federal program used to identify and eventually remove pollutants from former industrial sites so that they can be redeveloped.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the retirements of Amanda Alderman (Winterboro Technology Integration Specialist), Helen Calhoun (grade 6 teacher at Stemley Elementary) and Rhonda Vanzant (instructional assistant at Comer High).
—Accepted the resignations of Monique Chatman (technology integration specialist at Drew Middle School), Juana Curtis (special education and bus assistant at Munford Elementary School) and Wendy Fannin (transportation shop assistant).
—Hired Ann Brooks (science teacher at Childersburg Middle), Brittany Brown (first grade at Stemley), Tanner Gamble (social studies at Childersburg High), Griffin Harris (English at Childersburg Middle), Mistie Martin (English at Childersburg High), Elizabeth Mozley (English at Drew Middle), Macy Price (secondary teacher at Childersburg Middle), Marliegh Shoemaker (itinerant speech pathologist), Mary Louise Wesson (elementary teacher at Munford), Abby Whisenhunt (special education at Lincoln Elementary), Carson White (teacher at Lincoln Elementary School) and Levi Wilson (building construction teacher at Childersburg High).
—Transferred Morgan Bible from business education at Munford Middle to technology integration specialist at Drew Middle; transferred McKenzie Curvin from fourth grade at Stemley to fifth grade at Lincoln Elementary; Debbie Palmer from bus driver for the Comer High Career Tech route to bus driver at Comer High and Maria Wesson from science at Lincoln High to technology integration specialist at Winterboro.
—Approved a leave of absence for Tinna Pickens, math teacher at Talladega County Central High School.
—Approved a TEAMS contract for Tammy Bailey, math teacher at Drew Middle.
—Approved the summer food service program.
—Approved a proclamation for School Lunch Hero Day.
—Approved a field trip for 30 students from Lincoln High School to Universal Studios in Orlando.
—Approved a field trip for the Munford Elementary School archery team to Louisville, Kentucky for a tournament next month.