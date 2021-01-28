Talladega County BOE approves new fieldhouses for Winterboro, Fayetteville schools

The Talladega County Board of Education voted to approve two bids for new field houses at Winterboro and Fayetteville schools, while rejecting the bid for a paving project at Talladega County Central High School.
The meeting was Thursday morning via Zoom.
The lowest responsible bidder on the Fayetteville project was William Orman Construction LLC of Hoover, with a base bid of $1.3 million. Seven other contractors also bid on the project.
The Winterboro project was awarded to Kyser Construction of Tuscaloosa for a base bid of $1.5 million. Nine other contractors bid on this project.
The only bid for the paving project was from Southeastern Sealcoating of Birmingham for $93,500. Superintendent Dr. Suzanee Lacey recommended the board reject this bid as being too high. She recommended “value engineering the project in the hopes of bringing out a more competitive price.”
Also Thursday, the board:
—Accepted the resignation of William Hill (Lincoln High School physical education teacher) and the retirement of Bradley Logan (Childersburg Middle School social studies teacher).
—Transferred Mary Hay and Donald Stacy from Fayetteville bus driver to career tech route bus driver.
—Named Debra Smith assistant principal at Stemley Road Elementary School; Smith had previously been technology integration specialist at Munford Elementary.
—Heard several principals thank and congratulate the board members for their leadership during Board Member Appreciation Month; most schools will be making donations in the names of their board members to groups such as Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, the County and individual schools foundation and the Blessing Box program.