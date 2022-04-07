Talladega County BOE approves list of personnel actions

The Talladega County Board of Education held a brief called meeting Monday to take up a slate of personnel actions presented by Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
The actions were approved by a vote of 4-0, while board member Mike Turner was not present for the meeting.
The actions included accepting the resignations of Jessica Boyd, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Fayetteville; Tristan Kolby Hughes, science teacher at Childersburg Middle School; and Jessica Veazey, itinerant speech pathologist.
The board also accepted the retirements of Mack Samuel Jones, bus driver at Drew Middle School and Bonnie Turner, special education teacher at Watwood Elementary School.
Monday’s agenda also included several new hires, including Emily Black, secondary teacher at Childersburg High School’ Brad Clay, physical education and health at Lincoln High School; Kristen Clay, physical education teacher at Lincoln High; Cara Pflaum, first grade at Childersburg Elementary and Kevin Walker, maintenance department.
Lastly, the board also approved leaves of absence for Winterboro technology integration specialist Amanda Alderman and Veazey, whose resignation is effective after her leave of absence ends next month.
There was no other business taken up Monday, and the meeting adjourned after just over five minutes, Lacey said.
The next board meeting will be April 18 at 4 p.m. at the Central Office. The monthly meeting for May will be May 9 at the transportation shop on Alabama 21 North, with a retirement reception at 4 p.m. followed by a meeting at 5 p.m.