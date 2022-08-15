Talladega County BOE approves bid to tear down concession stand, field house at old school

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday to award a $14,500 bid to tear down the old concession stand and field house at the old Winterboro School. Board member Cathy Landers was absent from the meeting.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the old buildings have already been replaced with new ones.
The low bid went to Peoples Service Inc. of Childersburg.There was no time table on how long the project might take.
—Recognized members of the transportation department for their accomplishments, particularly during the run-up to the beginning of the school year.
—Accepted the resignations of Julie Brockman (kindergarten at Childersburg), Robert Levi Carpenter (English at Childersburg Middle), Ebonie Ferguson (science at Talladega County Central High School) and James Lloyd Newcomb (special education at TCCHS).
—Hired Gregory Adams (bus driver at Munford Middle), Ashley Arnold (child nutrition program assistant at Sycamore), Caldonna Conway (fourth grade at Stemley), Kayla Ferrell (SOAR classroom assistant at Childersburg Elementary), Lindsey Foster (kindergarten at Childersburg), Sarah Foster (SOAR classroom assistant at Childersburg High), Bronya Harris (bus driver at Munford Middle), Robert Jemison (bus driver at Stemley), Donna Kim McDonald (bus driver at Fayetteville), Matthew Mitchell (bus driver at Munford Middle), Cody Needham (bus driver at Stemley), Steve Ogutu (science at TCCHS), John Owens (modern manufacturing program at Lincoln High), William Perry (custodian at Sycamore), Christopher Thornton (SOAR classroom assistant at B.B. Comer Elementary), Phalyn Walton (special education instructional assistant at Childersburg Elementary) and Anna Williams (bus driver at Drew Middle School).
—Transferred Joey Butler from Winterboro bus driver to career tech route bus driver; Jimmy Stephens from Munford Middle bus driver to career tech route bus driver; Heather Wright from digital learning specialist to assistant principal at Munford High;
—Approved leaves of absence for Kimberly Keith (central office secretary), Christie Phipps (central office secretary) and Davide Lee Romines (special education at Genesis).
—Approved TEAMS contracts for Emily Black (math at Childersburg High), Ashley Campbell (science at Munford High) Stephanie Lacy (math at TCCHS), Shannon McGuyer (math at Munford Middle) and Jennifer Stockdale (math at Munford High).
—Terminated Drew Middle School bus driver Jonathon Whitson.
—Approved food service agreements with Blocks and Tots Day Care (Comer High), Kingdom Authority Ministries Center (Sycamore Elementary), GiGi Scholars Academy (Childersburg High) and Kim’s Daycare (Comer High).
—Began the process of suspending a 2004 policy on HIV/AIDS instruction from 2004. Since then educational standards have changed and HIV/AIDS is covered in the state approved courses of study for health and science. A final vote on the suspension will be in October.
—Announced that its next meeting will be Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. in the central office.