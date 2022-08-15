 Skip to main content
Talladega County BOE approves bid to tear down concession stand, field house at old school

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday to award a $14,500 bid to tear down the old concession stand and field house at the old Winterboro School. Board member Cathy Landers was absent from the meeting.

According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the old buildings have already been replaced with new ones.