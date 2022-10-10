Talladega County BOE approves bid to clean up Avondale Mills property

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education approved a $1.1 million low bid from G&H Ventures LLC of Birmingham to begin the cleanup of the former Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga.
The clean-up effort will be the first step toward establishing the East Alabama Regional Innovation and Training Hub (EARTH) at the former mill site.
Avondale Mills was a major economic anchor for southern Talladega County for most of the 20th century, but the company’s fortunes declined along with the rest of the domestic textile industry, and the plant was closed in 2006. Five years later, a lightning strike sparked an enormous fire that destroyed much of the already deteriorating property. Since then, it has resembled nothing so much as the set of a dystopian science fiction film.
Last year, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the county system had been awarded $1.75 million for the clean-up project through the Public School and College Authority Bond Issue. The county was the only K-12 system in the state to be awarded funding under this program. Once the cleanup is complete, work will begin on the EARTH project, which Ivey described last year as providing students “with training in the areas employers need, including agriculture, hospitality, healthcare and information sciences.”
EARTH will be a resource “not only to those who call this area home, but for the rest of the rural Alabama as well,” the governor said during the ceremony announcing the project in 2021. “Education is paramount. This facility came about because of partnerships between the state, the county school board, private industry, parents and community partners. There is no doubt there will be an incredible outcome.”
County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, said last year that about 30 acres of the former Avondale property would be occupied by the EARTH project, which would house some of the system’s existing career technical programs as well as a new “work force development hub that would provide unique opportunities for job training for students in Region 2.”
The site will also be home to the new headquarters for Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE), which is also a partner in the project.
Once the EARTH project is closer to completion, another 10 acres of Avondale property is set to be redeveloped as a new athletic complex for B.B. Comer High School.
In April, the board also approved a contract with PPM Consulting to write a grant proposal for a brownfield assessment at the site as well. The status of that grant was not clear Monday.
Brownfield assessments are a federal program used to identify and remove pollutants from former industrial sites so they can be redeveloped.
According to County Schools Director of Operations Kelvin Cunningham, contractors were invited to tour the site and attend a pre-bid conference on the project at Comer Sept. 20. The four bids submitted were opened a week later, with G&H submitting the low bid.
Cunningham said the contractor had 160 days to start the project.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Joshua Dobbins (IT support technician), Helen Dudley (LIncoln Lincoln Elementary Child Nutrition Program assistant), Sheryl Goodson (school secretary at Talladega County Central High School), Heather Key (clerical assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Gregory Landers (carpenter), Vlaerie Lyukes (CNP assistant at Childersburg High School), Rebekah Rickles (special education teacher at Childersburg Middle) and Amy Taylor (LPN at Munford High School).
—Hired Meagan Alford (kindergarten at Munford Elementary), David Gladd (IT support technician), Darius Owens (music teacher at TCCHS) and Matthew Teague (special education at TCCHS).
—Transferred Tamara Kari Ernst from SOAR assistant to pre-K instructional assistant at Munford Elementary School; Kristi McBurnett from special education instructional assistant at Lincoln High to special education clerical assistant at Lincoln Elementary and Cody Needham from Stemley Elementary to career tech route bus driver.
—Approved leaves of absence for Kara Hardage (kindergarten at Stemley), Steve Harrison (electrician), Sierra Higgenbotham (third grade at Munford Elementary) and Tammy Mims (bus driver at Winterboro).
—Approved TEAMS contracts for math teachers Amy Reed and Allison Wheeler, at Fayetteville and Lincoln High, respectively.
—Extended the current bid for supplemental grocery products, as allowed by the contract.
—Named board chair Kathy Landers and board member Sandra Tuck as delegates the the Alabama Association of School Boards annual convention and delegate assembly in December. Board member Johnny Ponder was selected as an alternate delegate.
—Rejected a previously awarded bid for building repairs at Stemley Elementary School at the request of the company that submitted it. In a separate action, the board approved the second lowest bid, from M.J. Brooks and Son of Sylacauga, for the same project for $261,000.
—Approved a $211,400 bid from Williford Orman Construction of Hoover for paving at TCCHS. They were the only company to bid on the project.
—Approved six out of state field trips for students at schools throughout the system.
—Approved a student expulsion.
—Announced their next meeting would be Oct. 24 with a work session at 3 p.m. followed by a meeting at 4 p.m.