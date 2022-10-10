 Skip to main content
Talladega County BOE approves bid to clean up Avondale Mills property

Avondale Mills

The old Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Board of Education approved a $1.1 million low bid from G&H Ventures LLC of Birmingham to begin the cleanup of the former Avondale Mills property in Sylacauga.

The clean-up effort will be the first step toward establishing the East Alabama Regional Innovation and Training Hub (EARTH) at the former mill site.