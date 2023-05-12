Talladega County BoE announces employee recognition for B.B. Comer, Fayetteville

The Talladega County Board of Education announced the certified and classified employees of the month for B. B. Comer and Fayetteville Schools during its regular meeting Monday evening.
At Comer Elementary, the certified employee of the month was kindergarten teacher Michelle DeWeese, and the support employee of the month was clerical assistant Jocelyn Evans. (In the accompanying photo, they’re shown with Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and Principal Melia Brashear.)
At Comer High, Lacey and Principal Judson Warlock presented the award to science teacher Mike Poe and to custodian Robert Fossett, whose son is also the school’s head football coach.
At Fayetteville, Lacey and Principal Lynn Richie paid tribute to reading coach Brook Brewer and custodian Brandy Bowen as employees of the month.
During the same meeting, Child Nutrition Program director Randy Roberts told the board that the system had locked in community eligibility for the next five years, meaning that everyone would be eligible for free breakfast and lunch.
Under a federal program approved in 2010, any school district with a poverty rate over 40 percent is eligible. The county system is currently at 67.03 percent.
The system is locked in for a four-year cycle plus a bonus year of 100 percent reimbursement, he explained.
The program not only helps prepare children for learning by making sure they are well nourished, but also removes stigma some parents might feel in applying for free meals, and eliminates student debt.
The program also provides free or reduced price internet service to families enrolled in the system.
Also Monday, the board:
— Heard Lacey announce that Childersburg Elementary and Stemley Road Elementary had been named CLAS Banner Schools of Distinction.
— Heard Lacey report that some 300 educators from around the country had recently visited county schools in Lincoln and Munford as part of the League of Innovative Schools program.
—Accepted the resignations of Meagan Alford (kindergarten at Munford), Samantha Atkins (English at Childersburg High), Ashley Baker, (CNP assistant at Munford High), Tabitha Brown (teacher at Sycamore Elementary), Brantley Carr (PE at CHildersburg High), Coby Coursey (PE at Lincoln), Katlyn Eller (pre-K at Sycamore), Becca Feazell (science at Lincoln High), Sarah Foster (SOAR classroom assistant at Childersburg High), Tylene Harrell (grade 2 at Stemley), Sierra Ritchie Higginbotham (grade 3 at Munford), Alyssa McDaniel (grade 6 at Drew Middle), Megan Morris (grade 4 at Fayetteville), Kaleigh Pody (special ed at Stemley), Allie Renfroe (special ed at Childersburg Middle), Christina Ritchie (kindergarten at Munford), Hunter Rogers (agriscience at Childersburg High), Morgan Rouse (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Johns Safford (social studies at Comer High), Ashley Katelyn Shirey (grade 6 at Winterboro), Anna Brooke Sparks (counselor at Winterboro), Chrysta Sprivey (psychometrist), Terrie Sprayberry (business education at Childersburg High), Stephen Strickland (social studies at Comer), Hannah Sweat (secondary teacher at Drew Middle), Dr. Jimmy Lee Thomas (Genesis principal), Angela Trantham (grade 1 at Sycamore), Ellen Brielle Tumey (special ed at Stemley), Jean Wallis (grade 2, Sycamore), Bradley Whitehead (English at Drew Middle) and Lea Rhymes Wilson (English at Childersburg Middle).
— Accepted the retirement of Wendy Conerly (PE at Munford Middle), Anna Dixon (grade 6 at Munford Middle) and Lori Slay (bus driver at Fayetteville),
—Hired Temperance Landrum (grade 4 at Stemley), Jennifer Miller (special ed at Munford Elementary), Shelby Nelson (grade 2 at Lincoln), Sarah Quinn (grade 3 at Munford), Alaina Rickson (grade 5 at Munford), Sydney Sexton (kindergarten at Munford) and Dixie Spicer (grade 3 at Lincoln).
—Transferred Dr. Tenicia Barclay from assistant principal at TCCHS to assistant principal at Winterboro; Brooke Brewer from ARI reading specialist to assistant principal at Fayetteville; Morgan Easley from special education teacher at Munford Middle to PATH special education instruction specialist; Myra Edwards from Winterboro assistant principal to Lincoln assistant principal; Terri McDonald from CNP assistant to CNP manager at Fayetteville; Lindsey Ragan, grade 2 at Lincoln to psychometrist; Christy Seaborn, from special education at B.B. Comer to PATH special education instructional specialist; Lawrence Shearer, from science at Childersburg Middle to science at Fayetteville and Amanda Watts from assistant principal at Munford Elementary to technology integration specialist at Munford High.
— Approved leaves of absence for McKenzie Curvin (grade 5 at Lincoln) and Micah Richardson (grade 1 at Fayetteville).
— Loaned Morgan Green, Jamie Harbin and Chasity Sherum, AMSTI teachers in residence, to Stemley, Watwood and Sycamore, respectively.
— Non-renewed Holly Busby (special education at Munford Elementary), William Bryan Camp (social studies at Munford High), Jordan FItzgerald (grade 3 at COmer), John Owen (modern manufacturing at Lincoln High), Aileen Reneau (ENglish at CHildersburg Middle), Billy Davis (SOAR Instructional Assistant) AMber Gooden (CNP assistant at Lincoln Elementary), Dorothy Johnson (SOAR instructional assistant at Sycamore) and Vicky Mitchell (school LPN).