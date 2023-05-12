 Skip to main content
Talladega County BoE announces employee recognition for B.B. Comer, Fayetteville

The Talladega County Board of Education announced the certified and classified employees of the month for B. B. Comer and Fayetteville Schools during its regular meeting Monday evening.

At Comer Elementary, the certified employee of the month was kindergarten teacher Michelle DeWeese, and the support employee of the month was clerical assistant Jocelyn Evans. (In the accompanying photo, they’re shown with Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and Principal Melia Brashear.)