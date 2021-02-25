Talladega County BOE announce winners of nearly $14,000 in grants

The Talladega County Board of Education announced the winners of this year’s Lance D. Grissett Foundation Grants for 2021 during a meeting Monday afternoon.
Last year’s grants set a record at the time, 15 for just under $13,000; this year’s grants exceeded that, with 17 coming in just shy of $14,000.
The three schoolwide grants went to the schools serving the Munford community, with $1,981.11 going to Munford Elementary (Mindfulness Matters at MES), $1,904.87 to Munford Middle (Help Protect Pollinators!) and $2,000 Munford High (Food Plot Fanatics).
The other grants went to individual classroom teachers throughout the system. These included:
—$600 for Anyone Can Art, Belinda O’Toole at B.B. Comer High School;
—$597.36 for Treasure Hunting with Geocaching, Traci Roberson at Childersburg Elementary;
—$600 for Community Emergency Response Team, Ashley McRae and Evelyn Reeves at Childersburg High School;
—$594.79 for DMS Incredible Journey Into Innovative Learning, Robin Bynum at Drew Middle School;
—$600 for Making Sense of Numbers and Counting, Vanessa Arant, Marcy Darden and Amber Smith at Fayetteville;
—$599.85 for Uke’n Play the Ukulele, Alina Lane at Lincoln Elementary;
—$554.74 for Seamless Technology Integration in the Small Group Setting, Elizabeth Russell, Lincoln High;
—$514.97 for Let’s Get Fluent in Math, Jessica Pearson at Munford Elementary;
—$600 for Why We Wash Our Hand, Morgan Bible and Kimberly Murray at Munford Middle;
—$525.99 for Egg-Ceptional Learners, Shana Shell at Sycamore;
—$594 for Kinematics, Dynamics, Momentum and More, Dawn McCary at Talladega County Central High School.
—$600 for Pollination Invasion, Susan Ogle, Allison Thornton and Wyna Stewart at Watwood Elementary;
—$500 for Books Come Alive, Tina Wheeler at Winterboro Middle School;
—$600 for Anatomy In Clay, Amber Hicks, Winterboro High School.
According to their website, “The Talladega County Education Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized in 1993. The purpose of the foundation is to establish, maintain and manage an educational fund and to provide financial resources for special programs and projects which will include those beyond the state required educational opportunities for students enrolled in the Talladega County School System. The foundation supports the school system's vision to provide a challenging, rigorous curriculum empowering all students to be successful in the 21st century.”
Each year, the foundation awards three school-wide competitive grants in the amount of $1,000 to $2,000 to one elementary, one middle and one high school. Up to 18 teacher competitive grants (one per school) in the amount of $500 to $1,000 will be awarded each year.
The foundation will also award college scholarships later this year.
Also Monday, the board:
—Accepted the resignation of bus mechanic Jared Mobbs;
—Accepted the retirement of Teresa Watts, secretary at Munford Middle School;
—Hired Justin Taylor as social studies teacher at Lincoln High School;
—Approved leaves of absence for Madeline Grisham (English teacher at Childersburg High School), Latangerla McKenzie (Child Nutrition Program assistant Winterboro); Rebecca Allsion Motes (counselor at B.B. Comer High School); Teresa Thomas (English teacher at Drew Middle), Eldexter Truss (bus driver at Stemley Elementary School) and Heather Wright (digital learning specialist at Munford High).
—Terminated Robin Sellers, CNP assistant at Fayetteville;
—Announced that Drew Middle School social studies teacher Mickey Jones had died.
—Approved a $1,842.54 bid from Jones-McLeod for CNP parts, installation and repair
—Approved the sale of 14 surplus vehicles.
—Approved the textbook committee, including 11 teachers, one school administrator, two system administrators and three pay persons.
—Approved a resolution for National School Breakfast Week.
—Announced that their next meetings would be March 15 and April 19, both starting at 4 p.m. at the central office.