Talladega County BOE accepts pair of bids for renovation projects

The Talladega County Board of Education accepted two base bids for renovation projects and rejected a third that came in over twice the budgeted amount.
The first bid approved was to repair an outdoor canopy at Munford Elementary School that had sustained storm damage. The only bid received was from M.J. Brooks and Son Construction in Sylacauga for $118,000. The project was budgeted at $100,000.
The same company was also awarded the bid for classroom renovation at Watwood Elementary School in Childersburg. The base bid for this project came in at $255,700, just under the budgeted amount of $256,000.
Both bids included one alternate, specifically electrical work at Munford and window replacement at Watwood. The bid for the former was $45,000 and for the latter $851,000. The board did not accept either alternate.
The third project was “finishing upgrades to the toilet rooms at Old Winterboro High School.”
The base bid on this project was $293,000, and the board had previously budgeted $125,000 for the project. The alternate on this project was duct work, bid at $15,000.
Also Monday, the board:
—Heard state auditor BriAnna Upchurch report that the system had gotten an unqualified audit, including no compliance issues. Unqualified is the highest rating possible, she said.
—Heard Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey announce that teacher’s institute for the coming school year would be Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at B.B. Comer Memorial High School.
—Accepted the resignations of Vonda Ashley (math teacher at Winterboro), Shavonda Curry (LPN at Drew Middle School and Lincoln High School), Ronald Ervin (assistant principal at Munford High), Autumn Hamm (first grade at Lincoln), John Hill (special education at Drew Middle), Tony Nelson (social studies at Comer High), Rhonda Nolin (social studies at Childersburg Middle) and Kelli Roberts (special education at Stemley Road Elementary).
—Hired Amber Boggs (custodian at Fayetteville), Katherine Brannon (first grade at Lincoln Elementary), Marlee Bresley (Child Nutrition Program Assistant at Lincoln High), James Lloyd Newcomb (special education at Talladega County Central High School), Kaliegh Pody (special education at Stemley Road Elementary), Lisa Posey (English at Fayetteville), Tova Spendlove (LPN at Munford Middle), Eric Shane Tyler (custodian at Childersburg Middle), Jordan Weathers (math at Winterboro) and John Wood (special education at Drew).
—Transferred DeAnna White from bus driver at Munford Middle to special education teacher at Munford High and Kimberley White from English teacher to technology integration specialist at Fayetteville.
—Terminated Tom Cooper, custodian at Munford Middle.
—Approved membership in the Alabama Association of School Boards for the 2022-23 school year.
—Approved an out of state field trip request for 18 football players from Comer High to attend University of Tennessee Football Camp in Chattanooga. The team will not miss any school days.
—Announced their next meetings will be July 23 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.