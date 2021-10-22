Talladega County Board of Realtors remember Sylacauga's June Atkinson

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Talladega County Board of Realtors held a posthumous dedication ceremony Oct. 14, on the lawn of B.B.Comer Memorial Library to recognize the achievements and honor the memory of real estate broker and business owner June Atkinson of Sylacauga.
Board president Becky Bolton gave the welcome and opening statements before the dedication of a specially crafted bird house feeder was placed in the ground at the library.
“She loved the B.B. Comer Library, and she loved birds," Bolton said. "Talladega County Board of realtors had this birdhouse feeder commissioned and placed on library property in dedication and appreciation of her long service to the Talladega County Board of REALTORS and the people of Sylacauga.”
Atkinson was broker and owner of Atkinson Real Estate, LLC. She attended the University of Alabama, and worked as a secretary at Parker Fertilizer, and at East Highland School to assist students with English before selling Real Estate in the early 1970s. She and her husband bought Atkinson Real Estate from Earl Atkinson in 1973.
She also volunteered her time and talents, serving as President of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, President of Talladega County Board of Realtors, and as President of the B.B. Comer Library Foundation.
She was a member of the Talladega County Board of Realtors and National Association of Realtors for more than 43 years, and a past member of the Sylacauga Beautification Board and Sylacauga Arts Council.
Bolton said members of the board are committed to maintaining the copper-topped bird feeder and filling it with birdseed for the next year..