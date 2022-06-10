Talladega County Board of Realtors announces two scholarship recipients

The Talladega County Board of Realtors has announced two scholarship recipients from local high schools for this year.
Cole Roberts of Lincoln High School and Hayden Hope of Sylacauga High School will each receive $500. Both graduated summa cum laude at their respective schools.
Hope is planning to attend the University of Alabama in the fall, where she will major in biomedical sciences.
Roberts plans to attend University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall, where he will major in biomedical engine.