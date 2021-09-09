Talladega County Board of Education approves a balanced budget

During a called meeting Thursday afternoon, the Talladega County Board of Education unanimously approved a $91,641,864 balanced budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, average enrollment for the past year was down significantly, but because of a stabilization bill passed by the legislature, the system avoided having to make significant cuts. The stabilization funds represented just under $1.9 million that the system would not have had otherwise.
“That was super-great for us,” she said. “Without the stabilization money, we would have lost 17.08 teacher units from the state,” as well as funding for some administrative positions.
The other good news is that most of the students that were shown as lost last year have returned, and enrollment numbers seem to be stabilizing.
Some 66.87 percent of this year’s overall budget comes from the state, with another 32 percent consisting of local funds. Roughly half of the state foundation and local funds go to instruction, with just over 16 percent going toward instructional support and 11.7 percent going toward operations and maintenance.
Federal funds for the year were also down compared to last year, by about $1,475,000, not counting emergency funding due to the COVID pandemic.
Local funds for the coming year are actually up in the new budget by about $500,000.
The board also took advantage of a new program that allows math and science teachers to work under contract, using a higher pay scale, but without tenure. Lacey said 36 teachers had signed up for that program.
The budget also includes a state mandated two percent pay raise for all personnel.
Federal CARES Act funds were used to cover overtime for all departments, summer school classes (attended by 300 to 400 elementary school students and about 100 high school students this year), buses outfitted with Wifi, nurses, health and cleaning supplies and other expenses, and has basically all been spent. Additional federal funds were used for special education and personnel, particularly art and music teachers, and a third round was being applied for. The third round would include emotional support for students and upgrades to heating/air conditioning and ventilation systems.
The state foundation program requires a 10 mil local match, which comes to $9.1 million. The local match for the capital purchase fund is $412,000.
Instructional support in the new budget includes one case of paper per teacher, professional development (including project-based learning, STEAM, computational thinking, remote learning, tech tools and I-Ready reading and math programs), substitutes for system wide training, professional development consultants, remote learning and the A+ College Ready Initiative.
Capital projects in this year’s budget include replacing carpet and tile, purchasing new technology and updating existing technology, repairing and replacing roofs as needed, HVAC work, painting, replacing locks on interior and exterior doors and windows, general maintenance repairs, updated security systems, new field houses at Winterboro and Fayetteville, additional classrooms at Fayetteville and remodeling the new transportation facility.
Also this week, the board:
—Accepted the resignations of Addesha Collins (social studies at Munford High School), Jodie Lackey (clerical assistant at Munford Elementary), Angela Lands (CNP assistant at Stemley Road Elementary) and Brandy Nichols (counselor at Childersburg Elementary School).
—Hired Pamela Chandler as a bus driver of Childersburg Middle School.
—Transferred Teresa Giddens and Kathy Thomas from six hour to seven hour CNP assistant positions at Stemley Road and Munford High, respectively.
—Approved a leave of absence for Emily Owens, special education teacher at B.B. Comer High School.
—Noted that maintenance department painter Ricky Eaton had passed away.
—Approved an increase in the salary schedule for substitute teachers.
—Extended the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which allows staff members up to 10 days of leave for COVID related issues, one time only.
—Approved a food service agreement between Sycamore Elementary School and Kingdom Authority Ministries Day Care Center.
—Approved the capital plan for the coming year.