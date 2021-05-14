Talladega County Board of Education announces scholarship recipients

The Talladega County Board of Education announced this year’s recipients of the Lance D. Grissett Student Scholarship and the All System Academic Team at their regular board meeting Monday afternoon at Winterboro High School.
The Grissett scholarships are awarded to one senior at each high school per year. The scholarship is worth $1,000 toward college tuition.
This year’s winners were Taylor Pope of Childersburg High, who will be studying secondary education at University of Alabama; Casey Colwell of B.B. Comer, to study social work and Spanish at Jacksonville State University; Sawyer Wales of Fayetteville, studying forestry operations and management at Auburn; Roy Proctor of Lincoln High School, studying engineering at JSU; Alyssa Lackey, Munford, political science at Auburn; Tomorrow Garrett of Talladega County Central High School, attending University of North Alabama; and Luke Miller of Winterboro to study dietetics at JSU.
Pope and Wales also made the All-System Academic Team this year, along with Emma Steverson of Comer, Jadyn Headrick of Lincoln, Rio Murray of Munford, Alisha Morris of TC and Tess Head of Winterboro.
Also Monday, the board:
—Saw Dr. Steve Marlowe of Alabama Power present a $2,500 Power to Play Grant for Winterboro athletics.
—Heard Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey announce that Sycamore School had been recognized as a CLAS (COuncil for Leaders in Alabama Schools) Banner for the Boys, Books and Breakfast program. The school was competing against other schools in Shelby and Elmore counties.
—Heard Lacey announce that TC had been awarded Science, Technology, Engineering and Math certification through a virtual platform for the first time.
—Heard Lacey announce that Fayetteville School had been named one to a ranking by U.S. News and World Reports.
—Accepted the resignations of Octavia Billups (first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary), Angie Daniel (counselor at Munford Middle), Meleah Gonzalez (sixth grade at Childersburg Middle), Sally Gray (Kindergarten at Comer Elementary), Kristina Haynes (Genesis Elementary/secondary teacher), Madeline Isbell (English at Childersburg High School), Gavin King (physical education at Childersburg High), Michaela Lane (English at Munford High School), Brad Mitchell (business education at at Childersburg High), Joshua Podoris (social studies at Childersburg High), Sarah Studdard (math at B.B. Comer High), Lisa Swinney (family and consumer science teacher at Lincoln High), Joshua Thompson (social studies at Munford Middle), Michael Watts (math teacher at B.B. Comer High) and Erica Whiteside (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School).
—Accepted the retirements ofJessica Datcher (technology integration specialist at Childersburg Elementary and Sycamore), Kelli Floyd (special education at Lincoln High), Cecilia Wales library media specialist at Fayetteville) and Debra Williams (English teacher at Drew Middle).
—Hired Destinee Briskey (math at Munford High), Hollis Bradley Davis (custodian at Fayetteville), Joanna Finch (music teacher at Childersburg High), Mollie Free (fourth grade at Lincoln Elementary School), Austin Kilgore (social studies at Munford), Jordyn Molock (Lincoln High family and consumer science), Autumn Myers (third grade at Munford Elementary), Jerald Torre Pike (counselor at B.B. Comer), Sierra Ritchey (first grade at Munford Elementary School), Lorin Rodgers (teacher at Lincoln Elementary School), Lauren Bailey Streety (third grade at Lincoln Elementary), Hannah Sweatt (English at Drew Middle), Jackson Tavel (special education at Drew Middle) and Peggy Trampel (first grade at Sycamore).
—Approved a leave of absence for Mable Crosby, clerical assistant at Munford Middle.
—Transferred Nicole Clayton from kindergarten teacher at Watwood fo first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary; Ronald Ervin from assistant principal at Munford Middle to assistant principal at Munford High; Debbie Green, special education at Childersburg High School to special education at Lincoln High School; Tammy Hickman from pre-k instructional assistant at Watwood to pre-k teacher; Jesse Hooks, from Lincoln Elementary principal to Childersburg Middle principal; Kelli Howard from elementary/secondary teacher to technology integration specialist at Drew Middle School and LaTonya Walker, special education and bus assistant at Lincoln Elementary to special education teacher at Drew.
—Non-renewed Brenna Carlisle (sixth grade at Stemley Road Elementary), Selena Emmerson (math at Munford High School), Bailey Glassco (English at CHildersburg High) and Cassie Kirk (fourth grade at Lincoln).
—Announced that all high schools will be graduating May 27 at 7 p.m.
—Announced the next board meetings will be May 24 and June 14, both at 4 pm. At the central office.