Talladega County 4H announced summer day camp dates

Talladega County 4H has announced a series of summer day camps that will be at the county Extension Office throughout the season.
The season began with a sewing camp that was June 6. The next will be a dog basics camp, to be held June 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will then be a multi-day gardening camp, from June 21-24, again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Lastly, there will be a clean with chemistry camp for July 28.
The extension office is located at 132 Court Street in Talladega.
For more information, or to register, call 256-362-9187 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.