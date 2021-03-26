Talladega council to vote on city manager contract, which will pay him $116,000 a year

The Talladega City Council will hold a called meeting Monday at 9 a.m. to vote on the proposed contract with Sedrick Hill. The council voted unanimously to offer Hill the job of city manager earlier this month.
Under the terms of the proposed contract, Hill would be paid a base rate of $116,000 a year, the possibility of merit increases every six months for the next two years. The city would not provide a vehicle, but would rather pay an additional $600 a month for Hill’s personal vehicle. The city would also provide a cell phone and other communications equipment and a laptop, which would revert to the city upon the termination of the contract.
The city would also pay for any dues and subscriptions for professional organizations and occasional travel, including for professional development.
Under the proposed contract, Hill would earn five weeks of vacation a year starting on the first anniversary of his contract and eight hours per month sick leave. He will also get the same holidays as other city employees, and health and life insurance, retirement and liability protection as well.
Although he has worked in Talladega for several years, Hill currently lives in McDonough, Ga. The contract requires him to establish residence in the city for the duration of tenure with the city.
The contract is for two years. Hill must give 60 days notice if he intends to resign. The council can terminate the contract at will, but must pay one month’s severance. There is no severance if he is terminated for just cause.
Hill would have all the duties and responsibilities of the previous city managers over the day to day operations of city government.
The council voted unanimously to offer Hill the contract after Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallaher withdrew her name from consideration. There was no public discussion before Hill was offered the job.
Monday’s meeting will be open to the public with normal social distancing protocols in place.