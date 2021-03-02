Talladega Council sets Thursday interviews for five city manager candidates

The Talladega City Council will host a series of interviews with five candidates for permanent city manager Thursday starting at 9 a.m. at city hall, with each candidate allotted a maximum of two hours.
Council President Trae Williams had said previously that the names of the top five candidates would be announced during Monday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, but on Monday night, he said the names would be withheld until Thursday. He said that not releasing the names was recommended by the city’s legal council.
He did say that the last interview of the day, scheduled to start at 6 p.m., is with an applicant in Kansas and will be conducted via the Zoom video conferencing application. The other five interviews will be conducted in person, starting at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Williams said the candidates would be asked to arrive early, and if one interview ended early, the next might start early.
Williams had also said previously that a total of 11 people had applied for the position, presumably including current interim city manager Kelsey Gallahar, although Williams did not confirm this.
The applications had been forwarded and discussed by the council members one or two at a time to avoid the requirements of the open meetings law. Six of those candidates had been dismissed by consensus of the council. After interviewing the five remaining candidates, Williams said the council would likely narrow the field further before making a final choice.
The interviews will be open to the public.
Also Monday night, the council:
—Saw Mayor Timothy Ragland swear in Richard Maurice Vincent to the city Industrial Development Board.
—Moved the position code enforcement officer from the direct supervision of the city manager into the police department, and reduced the pay from grade 8 to grade 7.
—Approved a resolution temporarily closing a portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on the campus of Talladega College; the council had previously authorized the closure, but not in the form of a resolution. Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson expressed some dismay that he had not been notified of the closure in his ward at the request of the college; Gallahar said the resolution was only a legal formality, that nothing had changed in regard to the road.
—Adjourned to executive session for about 10 minutes to a piece of property, and took no action on returning.
—Heard Gallahar congratulate the 10-and-under basketball team for winning their region, and announce that archery sign-up was under way at the Spring Street Recreation Center.
—Heard Gallahar announce that another food drive would be taking place Friday starting about 9 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street.