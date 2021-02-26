Talladega council set to release city manager applicant names, interview schedule Monday

The Talladega City Council is expected to release the names of the five applicants for permanent city manager and interview schedule during their regular meeting Monday night.
According to Council President Trae Williams, 11 people applied for the position. Williams said the information on all applicants was emailed to the other council members one or two at a time, as well as to the city attorney. Each council member named their favorite candidates, and Wiliams compiled a list of the top five.
He said that he hoped the council would be able to interview all five finalists in one day, limiting each interview to two at the most. At least one of the applicants will have to be interviewed through Zoom video conferencing, he added. The interviews will take place sometime next week, he said, although the times and dates would be firmly set Monday.
The office of city manager was vacated in November by the sudden death of Beth Cheeks. Kelsey Gallahar has been interim city manager since then, and indicated that she would apply for the permanent position when the time came.