Talladega council hears Crime Stoppers presentation

The Talladega City Council heard a presentation Monday night regarding a move to join the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers in an effort to improve community/police relations and to bring justice to some of the families who have lost loved ones to violent crime in the city.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is non-profit, volunteer, community lead organization that brings together the people, law enforcement and the media for the common good.
“We’ve had a lot of tragedies in this community,” he said. Among other things, Crime Stoppers would “provide an outlet for those who don’t feel they are free to talk to the police, and it improves our relationship with the community” by being a buffer.
Thompson did not take any credit for the idea of reaching out to the organization, saying that the family member of a crime victim had first suggested it.
Joining Crime Stoppers was also mentioned during the inaugural meeting of a yet-unnamed group of mothers whose children had been murdered last week. Representatives of the group wanted to address the council Monday night, but were not able to do so.
Thompson did say that he had reached out to all of the other law enforcement agencies in the county, and all the other agencies were receptive as well.
In addition to being a conduit for information that might otherwise not be available to law enforcement, Crime Stoppers also will provide reward funds for tips leading to arrests and will coordinate training between departments with certified instructors in some areas with departments that lack training in that particular area.
Crime Stoppers span 17 Alabama counties. According to literature Thompson provided Tuesday, benefits include “a greater awareness in the community that there is a crime problem, a willingness by the community to fight back against crime if given the motivation and opportunity and improved relations between the police, media and the community.”
They also offer training for retail businesses, student involvement initiatives, school resource officer training and peer mediation.
Thompson said he and Chief John McCoy met with representatives from the organization today and that he hoped to be able to present the council with a memorandum of understanding soon.
The presentation was well received by the council and by City Manager Seddrick Hill, who attended his first council meeting Monday night.
Hill said during his first week on the job, he had ridden on streets in every area of the city with Public Works Director Karen Phillips, discussed reviving an employee of the month program with the Human Resources Department, discussed recreation league coaching with McCoy, issues relating to disabled homeowners with the code enforcement staff, visited the genealogy room at the library and discussed the city’s ISO rating with the fire department. He had also discussed joining an international Sister Cities program and discussed the creation of a city foundation.
“It’s been a fun week,” he said.