Talladega council approves resolutions regarding economic development programs

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council unanimously approved resolutions supporting outside programs designed to boost economic development: Main Street Alabama and Alabama Communities of Excellence.
According to the first resolution, Main Street Alabama is “an incorporated, nonprofit association … focused on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. … Economic development at the heart of the statewide organization’s efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhoods across the state.”
Attached to the Main Street resolution is a sample letter from residents and business owners to the Main Street Selection Committee. The letter says, in part, “The town of Talladega continues to move forward with new businesses coming to the city, but additional input from the outside would be welcome to assist in areas where the city needs a gentle push in the right direction. We feel this gentle push by Main Street and its program of growth for the city of Talladega would aid us in the much-needed growth to keep businesses growing, as well as the support of the communities surrounding the city of Talladega.”
City Manager Seddrick Hill said that if the city is approved, Main Street would put a full-time employee in city hall that would handle downtown revitalization and economic development grants, among other things. The application process will take two to three years, Hill added. Nearby cities that have already been approved include Heflin, Gadsden, Oxford and Anniston.
Councilman Joe Power expressed some concern over the cost of potential cost of the program.
“I’ve dealt with two different cities in the Main Street program before I retired,” he said. “One was very successful, the other one was not so much.”
Hill said the approval of the resolution Monday would show the city “buying in” to the program.
Power again said the program was expensive (there was no specific dollar figure quoted in the council packet), but ultimately voted in favor of the resolution.
The Alabama Communities of Excellence resolution says that the organization provides “community development programs and tools needed to ensure long-term success. Ace’s comprehensive three-phase approach targets communities with populations ranging from 2,000 to 18,000 and uses a competitive application process. Communities are selected based on the level of local commitment to the ACE program and the community’s capacity to support the ACE programs...After successful completion of all three phases, communities are designated Alabama Community of Excellence and are recognized at the Alabama League of Municipalities annual convention.”
Hill said the organization would help the city in developing “a strategic plan, vision and mission statements and goals, and then implement them through a long-term strategic plan.”
As with the Main Street resolution, the ACE resolution is endorsing an application. The city will still have to compete to get into each program.
Also Monday, the council:
—Agreed to place a requested pay increase for Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson on their next agenda. Since Nelson was appointed to the position, the state supreme court has mandidated increased responsibilities for municipal court judges, which should be reflected in their pay. Nelson is asking for an additional $750 per month.
—Heard a response from the owner and manager of the Best Inn. At the previous meeting, the council heard from family members of a young woman who died of a drug overdose at the motel, who wanted to see it closed down. The people speaking Monday said they cooperated with police and provided a genuine public service, but said they could not monitor guests inside their rooms and had not gotten cooperation from law enforcement in removing unwanted guests or guests who did not pay. Power suggested turning down people who only paid cash, which the owner said would not be plausible.
—Announced that Hill will hold a meet and greet event Friday evening at the Talladega Bottling Works from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
—Corrected an error regarding accrued vacation in Hill’s contract. Due to a typographical error, the old contract said Hill would not earn vacation time until 2023.
—Approved an agreement with Auburn University for a pay classification study for $18,218.75 that would allow the city to pay more to new employees with advanced degrees.
—Authorized Hill to execute a warrant purchase (bond) agreement with Piper Sandlin and Company for water and sewer revenue bonds.
—Heard Hill announce that free COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations would be available at the Piggly Wiggly on Battle Street for two years.
—Heard Hill report that he was working on an internship program with the city for high school students that did not plan to attend college.
—Introduced Jeanette “J.J.” Juesckstock, formerly of Pell City, as the city’s new building inspector.
—Heard Hill report that he was working on a partnership with a technical college that was planning a location in the city.
—Heard Hill report that the city had contracted with two private companies to “catch up” on grass cutting and ditch cleaning.
—Heard Mayor Timothy Ragland recognize the Talladega High School football team for helping to clean-up downtown Friday morning.
—Voted to pay $300 to cover the cost of two bouncy/houses and water slides set up Talladega Downs on Saturday.
—Agreed to call a representative of CSX railroad to attend the next council meeting to discuss Cleves Lane, where trains have been known to block the only access to the street for more than 10 hours at a time.