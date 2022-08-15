 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega Council approves personnel rules, regulations

Talladega City Hall teaser

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 4-1 Monday evening to approve a revision to the personnel rules and regulations that would allow for internal promotions without advertising a vacant position publicly. Councilman Trae Williams cast the dissenting vote.

The ordinance eventually approved Monday night was one of three that were tabled in July, citing a lack of reliable financial data at that time. The other two July ordinances, which would provide employees with incentives to continue their education or earn relevant certifications and create the position of assistant police chief, were not on Monday’s agenda.