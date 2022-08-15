Talladega Council approves personnel rules, regulations

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 4-1 Monday evening to approve a revision to the personnel rules and regulations that would allow for internal promotions without advertising a vacant position publicly. Councilman Trae Williams cast the dissenting vote.
The ordinance eventually approved Monday night was one of three that were tabled in July, citing a lack of reliable financial data at that time. The other two July ordinances, which would provide employees with incentives to continue their education or earn relevant certifications and create the position of assistant police chief, were not on Monday’s agenda.
The internal promotion ordinance was almost tabled again, following what appeared to be a misreading of the packet by the council as a whole.
When Council President Horace Patterson initially called for a vote for a vote, the proposal nearly died for lack of motion. Eventually Councilman Joe Power made the motion, he said, if only to open up discussion. Councilwoman Vickie Hall seconded.
Power said his concern was over language in the beginning of the ordinance that still allowed the city to assign longevity points to current employees. Human Resources Director Tana Faulkner said this language had actually been removed from the amended ordinance, on the recommendation of city attorney Mike O’Brien. All of the other council members said their copies also still contained this language, and a consensus was reached to table the measure until a “clean copy” could be provided to the city.
Much later in the meeting, Faulkner pointed out that the section of the copy of the ordinance included in the council packet was the old ordinance, and that the revised version was listed in section two.
Until now, when a position becomes vacant, the department head gets approval from the city manager to advertise for qualified applicants. Current employees apply the same way as people who do not currently work for the city. All qualified applicants then take a written test, with the top five scorers being interviewed by the department and the manager, with the latter making the final decision.
According to Faulkner, the written test is required for all city positions except for labor/maintenance in the public works and community appearance department and labor/construction in the water and sewer department. There are job specific tests for positions in the police and fire departments, and that is the request of the department head, but in general, applications take a 12-minute general knowledge test. All of the tests come from national testing companies, and none contain information specific to Talladega.
Under the revised version approved Monday, the department head could request that a position be advertised internally before it is put out to the public. In this way, the city could reward current employees looking for advancement, she said.
If the department head and the manager determine that there are not enough applicants after posting a job internally, they then go to advertise it publicly.
“It gives us the option to promote from within,” Faulkner said.
Williams said he didn’t see it that way.
“I am of the belief that hiring needs to be done publicly,” he said. “I believe if we skip that, there are a look of more qualified applicants that are going to be looked over. There is just too much chance for an unqualified person to take the lead because of a buddy-buddy situation. It’s just not a good idea.”
Since the ordinance had previously been tabled, it was not necessary to have a unanimous vote for immediate consideration Monday.
The personnel revision was not the only item on Monday’s agenda that ended up passing with a split vote. A resolution approving a $34,400 contract with Skipper Consulting for a traffic engineering study passed by a vote of 3-2, with Williams and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin dissenting.
The contract calls for Skipper to study the placement of roundabouts replacing traditional left turns at the tire shop on West Battle Street near the entrance to Talladega College and Broadway Avenue near Fincher’s and Jack’s. The study also calls for widening the turn lane at East Street and Coosa Street.
Spratlin questioned why the city was considering the roundabouts before they had approved a paving project, and asked if any of the proposed changes would interfere with the railroads. City Manager Seddrick Hill said they would not, and added that this project would likely be paid for with from a walkability grant. It was completely unrelated the upcoming pavement project, he said.
The proposal is meant to make walking in town safer, particularly for blind or visually impaired people and college students that may not have cars. It would also push truck traffic off the square, according to Public Works Director Karen Phillips.
Spratlin said there are similar projects at Battle and Haynes Street, in front of Walmart.
The resolution that was eventually approved was for an engineering study only. The city has not committed to actually building the roundabouts or the widened turn lane as of Monday.
Williams said he voted against the proposal because he had wanted a public hearing on it first. In fact, there was a public hearing on Monday’s agenda, but no one came to speak for or against the proposal.
“I think just as many people would dislike the idea as like it,” he said. “And the idea that we would be helping with truck traffic by pushing it out of town doesn’t make sense.”
Also Monday, the council:
—Approved a revenue sharing agreement with Serra Automotive, which is proposing a used car Autoplex on the old Jim Preuitt Ford site. Under the agreement, the company will split sales tax and licensing revenue with the city 50-50 for 15 years or until Serra closes or sells the property. A representative for the company said that having Serra in Talladega would not necessarily have a negative impact on existing used car lots in town.
—Appointed Trey Cobb to the planning commission.
—Level funded the Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force at $96,000.
—Got an update on the design of the East Street Pocket Park. The drawings are about 90 percent complete, and the project is expected to be bid in three to four weeks.
—Amended the list of approved signatories in the Talladega Police Department.
—Approved an agreement with T-Mobile for Wifi hotspots to be made available for checkout at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library for $29.75 apiece. Library Director Vickie Harkins said she was considering purchasing between 10 and 20. The hotspots could be checked out for up to two weeks at a time.
—Approved a resolution allowing the city to join with the state of Alabama and other local governments in ongoing litigation against opioid manufacturers.
—Combined two previous contracts for vehicle, taser and body cameras in the police department; the price of the two contracts will not change.
—Approving an agreement with Diamond Tours for a senior program trip to Savannah sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department. The participants will be responsible for the cost of the trip.
—Spent about 20 minutes in executive session before coming back and agreeing to hire the law firm of Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis and Miles for litigation against PAFS manufacturers.
—Discussed the upcoming paving projects, with the council members saying they had already submitted the lists for their wards or would later this week. The complete list will likely be voted on the next time the council meets.