Talladega council approves increase in garbage pick up rates

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council approved an increase in the cost of garbage pickup by GFL Environmental during their regular council meeting Monday night.
The increase appears to stem from the increase in the price of gasoline.
The contract amendment approved by the council Monday calls for a 4.6 percent increase taking place on the contract anniversary, October 1.
The increase will be 4.6 percent. The current rate is $19.45 per month, including 35 cents for recycling; with the approved increase, that will go up to $20.33. The cost of recycling will not change.
The charge for a second cart is currently $8.11, and will increase to $8.48 under the new schedule.
According to a letter from the company, 4.6 is also the increase in the consumer price index for the past year. The city’s contract with the company says that they can ask for a CPI based increase after one year, provided they give at least 90 days' notice.
Also Monday, the council:
— Contributed $1,000 to Eddie Duncan’s East Side Back to School Party, as they have in most past years.
— Bought a $100 ad with the West Side/Drewry Alumni Association.
— Contributed $2,500 to the United Way of North Talladega County’s Back To School Backpack Giveaway.
— Agreed to close portions of Court and North Streets on July 9 during a presentation of “Grease” at the Ritz Theater with the ARC of North Talladega County.
— Approved the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan as submitted by the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency. The plan must be approved in order to get federal disaster assistance.
— Surplussed seven older police cars.
— Approved a contract for $17,600 with WWIS to repair or replace a skimmer arm on a clarifier at the Brecon Wastewater Treatment Plant.
— Introduced some of the Talladega High School interns working at city hall over the summer.
— Heard City Manager Seddrick Hill announce that a car dealership was looking at a possible location on Battle Street, and that a bed and breakfast was considering loft apartment rooms on the square.
— Heard Hill announce that the city was applying for three grants to approve broadband access in parts of town that are underserved.
— Heard Hill announce that the city was also seeking grant funding for bridge maintenance and repair and striping and paving projects. “We’ve got about $7.2 million worth of road projects we need to do, and about $300,000 to $400,000 to do them.”
— Heard Hill report that he had heard from Congressman Mike Rogers that the city was close to getting a $1.9 million federal earmark for a walkable community program covering Talladega College and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind.
— Excused Mayor Tim Ragland, who was not present.
— Spent about 20 minutes in executive session to discuss an issue relating to the purchase or sale of real property. No action was taken when the council returned to regular session.