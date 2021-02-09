Talladega council agrees to two-day downtown concert

The Talladega City Council greenlit a two-day concert to be held downtown March 26-27 during a called meeting Monday morning.
The concerts, known as Creekfest, are being organized by local entrepreneur Kevin Smith and Nashville-based Big Barn Artists Group LLC, and the headliners will be the Wilson Brothers (March 26) and Frank Foster (March 27), with support acts including Charlie Argo, Kristen Kelly, Joy Beth Taylor, Dan Smalley, Jamie Suttle, Warren Garrett, Austin Bishop, Gypsey Belle and Kyel Coulahan.
Smith said Monday he was approaching the council in the hopes of their waiving the vendor permit and business license fee for food trucks and a handful of other vendors; waiver of the noise ordinance from 11 p.m. to midnight during the event; waiver of the open container ordinance during the event; and use of the Davey Allison Memorial Park and parking lot behind the Talladega Bottling Works, which Smith owns. He also asked that portions of Court Street, Coffee Street and Bednash Drive be closed during the event.
The council was agreeable to all of these requests, and voted to approve them collectively 4-0. Councilwoman Vicky Robinson Hall was absent.
According to Angie Gregory, who spoke on behalf of Big Barn, the concerts were originally set for Piedmont, but Piedmont is located in a dry county, she said. She said she met with Smith, Talladega City Manager Kelsey Gallahar, Police Chief Jason Busby and Fire Chief Danny Warwick, among others, and decided that Talladega would be a more suitable location.
Current ticket capacity is 1,000, but she said she believed that the space in Talladega could accommodate twice that while still allowing for social distancing. Any unsold tickets would be available at the gate the day of the event.
In response to a question from City Attorney Mike O’Brien, although she said she did not anticipate making any money off the event, Gregory said Big Barn is a for-profit company. Because of this, O’Brien said, the company would have to pay the city something for the use of the public parking lot, and would need to address some insurance issues. Gallahar and Smith said they would work those issues out and have an agreement ready to vote on when the council meets again Feb. 18.
Smith added that having the main stages outdoors would mitigate some COVID-19 concerns, and people going inside during the event would need to be masked and have their temperatures taken. There would also be air sanitizers set up inside his buildings.
Creekfest tickets are available at www.bigtickets.com/e/big-barn-artists/creek-fest-2021. Please note that this site shows the event still taking place in Piedmont, but it has been moved and will take place in Talladega.