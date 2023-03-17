 Skip to main content
Talladega continues to demolish abandoned buildings

Demolitions began on Monday in the Knoxville community of Talladega.

The city of Talladega is now in the second phase of its Blight Removal Project, which was funded by a Community Development Block Grant awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs last year.

“In 2022, during the firstphase of the project, the city demolished 15 abandoned, dilapidated structures in Talladega’s Knoxville community,” according to public information officer Mary Sood. “Beginning in February, 2023, the city began the process of demolishing at least sixteen additional (blighted, unoccupied) structures.”