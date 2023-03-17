Talladega continues to demolish abandoned buildings

The city of Talladega is now in the second phase of its Blight Removal Project, which was funded by a Community Development Block Grant awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs last year.
“In 2022, during the firstphase of the project, the city demolished 15 abandoned, dilapidated structures in Talladega’s Knoxville community,” according to public information officer Mary Sood. “Beginning in February, 2023, the city began the process of demolishing at least sixteen additional (blighted, unoccupied) structures.”
The properties are demolished at no cost to the property owners, who maintain ownership of the land. Participants in the program must be the legal property owner or have a legal right to the property.
As of Monday, the city has already demolished buildings at 102 and 14 McClellan; 333 Davis Street; 406 Avenue H; 526 Avenue G; a shed at 608 Avenue H; 709, 711, 716 and 722 Scott Street; 831 Avenue and 860 Short Scott Street.
Additional sites to be demolished in March 2023 include: 816 Scott Street, 406 Davis Street, 519 Ave. H., 526 Ave. H., 816 Scott Street.,147 Lide Road, 422 Park Circle and 916 Summer Street.
“Demolishing abandoned, dilapidated homes helps increase property values and reduce crime while also restoring community pride,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. “We are actively pursuing additional private and federal funding for infrastructure improvements that will help transform communities.”
“Feedback from property owners in Knoxville who had their abandoned homes demolished has been extremely positive. Also, residents are thrilled to see fewer dilapidated buildings in our community,” said Councilwoman Vickey Hall, who represents the project area.
For more information, contact City Planner Robert Buyher at rbuyher@talladega.com or Councilwoman Hall 256-315-1534.