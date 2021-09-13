Talladega community pays homage to sacrifice many made Sept. 11, 2001

There was a break in the heat Saturday morning. It was a cool, clear morning a lot like the one 20 years that changed the world.
On the north lawn of Talladega’s Court House Square on Saturday morning, the community turned out to remember Sept. 11, 2001, to, as Rev. Hugh Morris put it in his invocation, "pay homage to the fallen, more than 3,000 people who lost their lives in smoke and dust.”
The center of Saturday’s remembrance was a timeline of the events of that Tuesday morning 20 years, starting with Chuck Keith of the Hall of Heroes Committee.
“On that day when evil unfolded, there were heroes everywhere,” he said.
The first plane hit the north World Trade Center Tower at 8:46 a.m., with 99 passengers aboard. First responders were on the scene immediately.
Former Talladega Police Officer Alan Wheeles said the next plane hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. with 65 passengers aboard. Both towers burned for one hour, 42 minutes before collapsing, along with neighboring structures, killing workers, bystanders, and the firefighters and law enforcement officers who were inside trying to save lives.
Rev. Susan Oakes paid tribute with a text from the book of Isiah, saying “those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Meanwhile, the third plane, carrying 77 passengers hit the Pentagon at 9:37 p.m. At 10:03, the passengers attacked the terrorists who had taken over a plane believed to be headed for the Capitol in Washington, D.C., crashing it in a remote field in Pennsylvania.
Rev. Deborah Epley read from the book of Romans: “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God.”
According to Keith, 2,977 people were killed that day and more than 25,000 were injured. Among the dead were 340 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers.
Rev. LeAnn Scarborough reminded those present to “remember the people who took an early flight that morning, for business or pleasure, the people who were just going to work. The first responders walking into those same buildings, knowing they were in danger. We all changed that day. Pray we changed for the better. Love well and fully, gather in times of crisis, and search for peace, justice and freedom. Find unity, kindness, courage, compassion and love.”
The firefighters, police and deputies present Saturday morning then worked their way back to their vehicles, turning on their lights to coincide with a moment of silence.
Following the ceremony on the square, the crowd moved across the street to the Hall of Heroes, for the first ceremony to honor exclusively local first responders who had passed away in recent years.
The inaugural class included former Talladega Fire Chief K.D. Dickerson, Police Lt. Mark King, John M. Renda Sr., Rick Nixon, former Captain Leon Thomas, former Captain Timothy Pitts, Det. Cary Chapel and Ricky Robinson.
Following the solemn occasions of Saturday morning, the Second Saturday for September got under way, featuring live music and cause for celebration. Battle Street was lined with small business and non-profit booths doing a steady business throughout the afternoon, and lawn chairs lined the nearby sidewalks. Second Saturday normally takes place behind the square, but this time it moved out to the other side of the buildings.
The “Freebird Freedom Festival” naturally kicked off with a spot on Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band (the Neil Young “Tonight’s The Night” tee-shirt was a great touch, guys), followed by crowd favorites including the ska-inflected El-Amin and perennial Nine Times Brighter, among others.
For reasons that remained unclear, most of the food trucks that were supposed to be on hand canceled or were delayed, but the restaurants around the square did even better than normal business throughout the day.