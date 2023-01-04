Talladega community leader, Daily Home columnist Maxine Beck dies at 73

A Talladega community leader, Maxine Beck, died Dec. 28, 2022, and she has been praised for her compassion for and involvement with the lives of family, friends and fellow residents, especially in the Knoxville community.
As a columnist of many years for the Daily Home, she turned her writing skill to a final account of her life, penning her own obituary, which is below in italics:
TALLADEGA — A celebration of life for Edith Maxine Dickerson will be Friday, Jan. 6, at noon at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega, Rev. A.G.T. McKinney, pastor and Bishop Jim Lowe, eulogist. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her nephews. Flower bearers will be her nieces and friends of the family. Repast will be at the Garrett Family Legacy Retreat, 1372 Cove Shocco Road, Talladega.
The Beginning
Edith Maxine Dickerson was born on August 5, 1949, in Talladega, Alabama.
The Middle
Ms. Dickerson grew up in the Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life she began attending the Guiding Life Church in Birmingham under the leadership of Bishop Jim Lowe where she would volunteer in the church library on the second Sunday of each month. She enjoyed fellowship with coworkers and meeting members. Maxine, as she was affectionately known, loved school. Her favorite subjects were reading and history. Her favorite teachers at Westside were Ms. Elizabeth Levi and Ms. Mary Isabell. Maxine graduated from Westside High School, N. F. Nunnelley State Technical College, Talladega College and the University of Alabama Birmingham.
Maxine was the mother of two young men who she was extremely proud of: Torrance and Albert, and their children, Lauren, Aaron, Olivia, Aaden and Taylor.
The End
Maxine transitioned on December 28, 2022. Her grandchildren were a major reason for her living. She lived, laughed, loved, lost and tried to make a difference as her legacy.
* * *
“Maxine Beck cared," said Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, who grew up in the Knoxville community. “She cared about Knoxville. She cared about Talladega. In her last column, she shared the following quote: ‘The world is new to us every morning. We should enjoy it. It is God’s gift to us.’ Ms. Beck was a gift, too. She will be greatly missed.”
Former Talladega City Councilman Jarvis Elston represented Ward 2, which includes the Knoxville Community.
“She was a voice for our community,” Elston said. “She kept us all informed and aware of the community’s needs, as well as the thoughts of the people. She will be missed.”
Allison Edwards currently represents Ward 2 on the city of Board of Education.
“I just saw her not that long ago, right around Thanksgiving. At Wal-Mart,” Edwards said. “She spoke and asked about me and all my family members. She was always that type of person, always concerned about the community and the people in it. She was loving, she was considerate and most of all she was always concerned, always involved. She kept us informed about upcoming events, and if there was anything going on, she would always ask if she could write about it.
“Good or bad, she’d put it in there, but she would always ask you for your input. She kept people informed, but she was very considerate also. She was very involved in her church, sang in the choir and was in the auxiliary for a long time. When I was first elected to the school board, she was one of the first to congratulate me and tell me she was glad for me, even though it was a sad time after the passing of Mary McGhee. Any time she could help, in any way, she’d say just let her know.”
Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris added, “She was a wonderful person. We served side by side in the local and state level NAACP. She was the Housing Committee chair, and she was always passionate, and she loved people. She was fair, and she never saw color. She saw the person for their character, not color.”
Morris said NAACP will be presenting a resolution honoring her service as part of the celebration of life.
Anniston Star senior editor and former Daily Home managing editor Mark Edwards worked with her on her Daily Home column.
“I will always value the working relationship and friendship I was so fortunate to have with Maxine Beck, and I'll miss reading her columns in The Daily Home," he said. "Once, she asked me how she should approach a particular subject for one of her columns, and all I said was that her instincts were good and that she should let that be her guide. That's what she did, and of course, the column in question turned out perfect.”
He added, “Her columns that included memories of growing up in Talladega were particularly engaging. Not only did she provide an important voice for an underserved portion of Talladega, but she also always wrote in an interesting and entertaining manner that appealed to a broad and appreciative audience. I worry about who will pick up the torch and carry it like Mrs. Beck did.
“There never was a doubt that family, friends and community mattered so much to Mrs. Beck, and I know they'll miss her greatly.”
At the funeral, the processional will be the The Battle Hymn of the Republic, followed by a selection by Dontrell Curry. The Old and New Testament scriptures will be read by Rev. A.G. McKinney and Rev. Keithon Terry, respectively. Morris will read the prayer of comfort, followed by another selection from Curry. Mrs. Jacqueline Williams will give a tribute, and Torrance and Albert D. Beck will offer their reflections, followed by a selection by Ms. Trinesha Williams. Bishop Jim Lowe Jr. will give the eulogy.
In a statement to the community and all who cared about their beloved family member, the family said, “We truly thank each of you from the depths of our hearts for all the beautiful sentiments of kindness shown to our family during this time of sorrow. Your acts of sympathy, whether it be a visit, card, call, email, text, flower or prayer, shall forever be cherished in our memories. May God continue to add uncountable blessings to you! Our prayer is that God will continue to keep you in His care.”