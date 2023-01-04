 Skip to main content
Talladega community leader, Daily Home columnist Maxine Beck dies at 73

Maxine Beck

A Talladega community leader, Maxine Beck, died Dec. 28, 2022, and she has been praised for her compassion for and involvement with the lives of family, friends and fellow residents, especially in the Knoxville community.

As a columnist of many years for the Daily Home, she turned her writing skill to a final account of her life, penning her own obituary, which is below in italics: