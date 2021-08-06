Talladega College's Hall, Seaborn earn HBCU Scholars honors

Talladega resident Ashton Hall and fellow Talladega College student Ayala Seaborn of Pelham are receiving national honors.
They're among the 86 undergraduate, graduate and professional students selected for the White House Initiative on Historically Black College and Universities as 2021 HBCU Scholars, according to a news release issued Friday.
Seaborn and Hall were recognized for their superior academic achievements, campus and civic involvement and entrepreneurial spirits, according to the release. They were chosen from a pool of over 200 students who completed applications including transcripts, resumes, essays and letters of recommendation. Both were also nominated and endorsed by Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins.
“These students have demonstrated their capacity to address the challenges that were set before them during the pandemic and not only excelled but also demonstrated an aptitude for hard work, collaboration and ingenuity," Hawkins said in the release.
Provost and Executive Vice President for Academics Dr. Lisa Long also spoke highly of the two students, saying they “are remarkable students with unwavering dedication to academics, leadership and service. ... (They) are exceptional representatives for the college, and (I am) elated that they were selected for this initiative.”
This year’s selected scholars will also be invited to the 2021 HBCU Week national annual conference Sept. 7-10. This year’s theme is “Exploring Equity.”
During their time at the conference, they will participate in sessions about entrepreneurship, innovation and personal and professional development. They will also have opportunities to engage with one another and showcase their individual and collective talent across the HBCU community, according to the release. They also will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, according to the release.