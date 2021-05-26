Talladega College will host concert to encourage people to be vaccinated

TALLADEGA — Talladega College is hosting a free concert June 25 to encourage people to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Talladega College has received approval from the Alabama Department of Public Health to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination provider. As an official provider, the college will be able to administer the vaccine to students, faculty, staff and community members.
The concert will be June 25 from 6-10 p.m. at Silsby Field. Entertainment highlights include performances by Big Yayo, TK Soul, Just a Few Cats, J Wonn, and Sir Charles Jones. The event will also feature comedian host Terry Gross (GrossMann) and DJ Monae.
Here's the catch: although you don't have to pay to enter, you do have to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for admission. Vaccinations will be available on site.
“From the moment the first COVID-19 vaccination sites were established in our state, I felt it was imperative that Historically Black Colleges and Universities be equipped to administer the vaccine,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said.
“Studies indicated early on that African Americans might be less likely to receive the vaccination due to a combination of vaccine hesitancy and limited access to the vaccine. I hoped to help combat these issues by getting vaccinated early to demonstrate that the vaccinations are safe and effective, and by creating greater access to vaccinations in our community,” stated Dr. Hawkins, who was vaccinated in January. “I am so thankful that Talladega has received approval to serve as a provider.”
Before being named a vaccination provider, Talladega served as a vaccination site. The college hosted two separate vaccination clinics on campus in April — one with the ADPH and one with Quality of Life Health Services. Second doses were administered at additional clinics in May.
Said Talladega’s Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Jeffery Burgin Jr.: “While we previously partnered with agencies to serve as a site for occasional vaccination clinics, as providers we will be able to offer consistent access via our health center.”
Talladega’s Director of Wellness, Counseling/ADA Services Michael Brown participated in ADPH training required for vaccine providers.
“It was a lengthy application process," he said. "We underwent training that included detailed information on how to get the vaccine delivered; how to administer it; and how to use the freezer. We were tested on the transporting and administering of vaccines; proper storage of different COVID-19 vaccines; the different temperature gages for each specific vaccine; and the proper way to register people so you don’t waste vaccines."
Individuals and organizations interested in serving as concert sponsors may reach Dr. Kristie Kenney at kkenney@talladedga.edu.