Talladega College urges its students to help win a 'Retool Your School' grant

Students at Talladega College had an opportunity Thursday to come out and enjoy beautiful early spring weather and, hopefully, help the school get some extra money for renovation and beautification projects.
The school is participating in the Retool Your School grant program, sponsored by Home Depot. According to a news release, the program is designed to encourage and recognize innovate projects that contribute to the campuses of accredited historically black colleges and universities
To receive their share of funds, HBCUs are competing for votes between Feb. 15 and March 15. Participating schools are divided into three clusters, and the top 10 vote getters in each cluster get a grant. As of Thursday night, Talladega College was ranked 10th in its cluster, but with Wiley College in Texas still in striking distance.
Student government association president Jamal Harriston helped organize Thursday’s vote drive.
“We actually won Home Depot grants in 2013 and 2018,” he said. “The 2018 grant went to improvements at the library, gazebos, things like that. We just want to do what we can, kind of like a voting party. It’s a chance for people to come out, eat freeze pops and listen to some music while helping make more improvements to the campus, make it even more beautiful than it is now.”
The women’s basketball team came out holding hand-lettered signs encouraging people to vote, and the AKA Sorority sisters were giving away masks and other protective equipment as well.
College spokeswoman Mary Sood said the event had drawn steady crowds and that the vote totals had been rising throughout the late morning and afternoon.
Even after Thursday’s event wrapped up, the voting will remain open for a few more days.
“Talladega College students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends can help the institution win a Retool Your School campus improvement grant from Home Depot by voting for Talladega Daily at www.retoolyourschool.com.
Votes may also be cast through social media by adding the hashtag #talladega_rys21 to public Instagram and Twitter posts. Each Twitter or Instagram post including the hashtag counts as one vote for the college, according to the release
The grants this year range from $20,000 to $40,000.