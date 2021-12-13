Talladega College to use anonymous gift of $2.5 million for scholarship program

Talladega College has been given a gift of $2.5 million from an unknown benefactor.
The anonymous donation will be used to expand the “Angel Awards” scholarship program that was established in August by another anonymous gift, this time for $250,000. Money from the scholarship fund has already been used to assist nearly 100 students who were struggling financially.
“This donation is the first of many,” acting college president Dr. Lisa Long said. “Our mission is to equip our graduates for the global community through academic excellence, moral values, community service and professional development. These funds will enable us to continue our path of success and our unwavering journey to remain an institution of excellence.”
Long added that not even she knew the identity of the school’s benefactor for certain. Whoever the “angel in disguise” may be, however, she said she is grateful for his or her generosity.
“Our college’s most important asset is its people,” Long said. “This donation is yet another validation that we’re on the right track with facilitating the needs of our students.”
The college also recently announced that it had cleared off more than $925,000 in debt for students with balances for the Spring 2020 through summer 2021 terms, and had been ranked in the top 100 most affordable public administration colleges.