Talladega College to partner with Apple, Tennessee State in education initiative

Talladega College has announced a partnership with Apple and Tennessee State University to become a community center for coding and creativity, according to a news release issued last week.
The center is part of “Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State’s HBCU C initiative, designed to bring coding and creativity to experiences to historically black colleges and universities and their communities.”
The release goes on to say, “Faculty leaders from Talladega College will participate in Apple’s ongoing community education initiative learning series to learn about coding and app development. As part of that ongoing professional development, educators will explore innovate ways to engage with learners using Apple’s comprehensive curriculum, which utilizes its easy to learn Swift programming language...Apple is also supporting Talladega College with equipment and professional development to help the college become the preeminent HBCU community center to bring coding and creativity to the city of Talladega.”
Assistant professor Anthony Morris of the computer science department at Talladega College added, “This is a tremendous opportunity for our students, faculty, staff and community. We’re excited about both the training and the equipment.”
According to Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins, the program will also bring “work force development opportunities to learners of all ages. Coding is the gatekeeper for numerous careers, and this initiative will open doors for many who are underrepresented in computer science and related fields...I am thrilled and thankful that Talladega College will be partnering with Apple and Tennessee State University …”