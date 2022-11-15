 Skip to main content
Talladega College team exits tournament in protest

Racist message directed at player

The Talladega College women’s volleyball team walked out of the Southern States Athletic Conference banquet and the remainder of a tournament last week after a message containing the n-word and a racist image was transmitted via computer to a team member.

A spokesperson for the college could not be reached Monday, but a message was posted on the school’s website Nov. 10: “Talladega College has a history of standing up for what’s right and just. Our founding is predicated on the principles of freedom, equity and inclusion. The Talladega College Women’s Volleyball team walked out of the SSAC Banquet in protest due to what the institution believes to be a lack of action taken around racial abuse. Our student athletes were recipients of cyber racial abuse. The volleyball team’s decision to walk out of the banquet is an extension of the history of which they are a part.”