Talladega College team exits tournament in protest

The Talladega College women’s volleyball team walked out of the Southern States Athletic Conference banquet and the remainder of a tournament last week after a message containing the n-word and a racist image was transmitted via computer to a team member.
A spokesperson for the college could not be reached Monday, but a message was posted on the school’s website Nov. 10: “Talladega College has a history of standing up for what’s right and just. Our founding is predicated on the principles of freedom, equity and inclusion. The Talladega College Women’s Volleyball team walked out of the SSAC Banquet in protest due to what the institution believes to be a lack of action taken around racial abuse. Our student athletes were recipients of cyber racial abuse. The volleyball team’s decision to walk out of the banquet is an extension of the history of which they are a part.”
College President Dr. Gregory J. Vincent said he supported the team’s decision and had spoken with them, expressing his concerns for their mental and personal safety.
“The institution is protecting our student athletes,” he said. “We educate the whole student here at Talladega College. Our student-athletes psychological and mental health are essential to academic development. Collegiate athletic participation is a co-curricular experience that is also important in the transformational learning experience of our students. These types of occurrences are unacceptable. We are entrusted by families, the board of trustees and the state of Alabama to protect you as students of the institution.”
Vincent added “We commend the women’s volleyball team. We celebrate them for their bravery. We honor them for their commitment to the founding principals of Talladega College as well as the tenants of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The SSAC also issued a statement dated Nov. 10, stating, “Talladega College and the women who represent the volleyball program are a valuable and important asset to our conference makeup. Though we are saddened by the events of last evening and the vile and vicious act of a few, we are most concerned with supporting the students who were affected by this incident. As we continue to try and investigate the source of this incident, our love and support for the women’s volleyball program at Talladega is most important, and we will continue to create a safe space for all students associated with the SSAC.”
The conference website goes on to say that an investigation into the source of the offensive image is underway, but that source has not been found.
“The SSAC will not condone this type of behavior. We are very supportive of all of our student athletes, coaches and staff from our 11 institutions. We sincerely regret that this … happened.”
Talladega College has been a member of SSAC since 2021.
The conference also includes Faulkner University, Stillman College and University of Mobile in Alabama; Brewton-Parker College, Dalton State College, Life University, Middle Georgia State University and Point University in Georgia; Blue Mountain College and William Carey University in Mississippi; Loyola University New Orleans and Dillard University in Louisiana and Florida College and Florida National in Florida. Point, Florida College, Dillard and Floridan National are affiliate members of the conference, the others are full members.
According to a separate release, Talladega would have competed in Pool B in the tournament, against WCU, Loyola and Life. Each of these schools picked up an automatic win when Talladega withdrew.
In the first day of tournament play, WCU beat Life, then was in turn defeated by Loyola.
Talladega College finished the regular season with a record of 13-17, 5-13 in conference play. Its last game before the tournament was a loss to Faulkner earlier this month.