Talladega College students to get inside look into "Fences"

 Bob Crisp

Talladega College students will not only get to see a performance of a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play for free Tuesday and Wednesday but will also get an intimate look into what life on stage is about.

According to Talladega College Assistant Dean of Students Marianne Ogutu, the National Players will host a pair of workshops Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Swain Auditorium on the college campus.