Talladega College students to get inside look into "Fences"

Talladega College students will not only get to see a performance of a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play for free Tuesday and Wednesday but will also get an intimate look into what life on stage is about.
According to Talladega College Assistant Dean of Students Marianne Ogutu, the National Players will host a pair of workshops Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Swain Auditorium on the college campus.
The workshops “will allow the students to hear about opportunities in fine arts, public speaking and touring, among others," Ogotu said. "It will serve as kind of a snapshot of life in the fine arts, which so many people aspire to. This will give them a chance to see it up close and personal, and maybe help open some doors for them in the future.”
The players are in town for two performances of August Wilson’s “Fences,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play, which is part of a cycle of plays depicting aspects of the Black experience throughout the twentieth century, is set in Pittsburgh in the 1950’s. The original play premiered at the Yale Repertory Theater in 1985 and moved to Broadway in 1987, with James Earl Jones in the lead role. It was revived on Broadway in 2010, with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, who reprised their roles in a big screen version released in 2016. Washington was nominated for, and Davis won, Oscars for their performances in the movie version.
Thanks to a grant obtained by Talladega’s historic Ritz Theater, Talladega College students, faculty and staff will be able to see one of the two performances for free. Ritz Executive Director George Culver said tickets will also be provided to juniors and seniors at the Alabama School for the Deaf and E.H. Gentry.
“This is a big deal for The Ritz, and a first-class experience for all,” Culver said. "(It’s) an ambitious initiative that could prove to be a precedent setting milestone for major community collaborations for Talladega, be it among major institutions, nonprofits, schools et al in the future.”
Tickets are also available to the general public, for whatever the buyer chooses to pay. For more information, call the Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000.