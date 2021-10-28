Talladega College sets ribbon cutting for new multi-purpose field

TALLADEGA — Talladega College will celebrate its new multi-purpose field with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will feature live music from the school's band and an intramural football game.
The event is set for Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. and will also include short remarks from city officials.
“The wait is over,” Dr. Lisa Long, acting president of Talladega College, said in a news release from the school. “Our goals are to promote continuous improvements on the institutional level, and to cultivate a dynamic and supportive student environment.”
The multi-purpose field will serve as a venue for band practice, soccer practice and matches, diverse student events, youth soccer and other activities.
The college broke ground on the field May 2021. The Talladega Board of Trustees voted to conduct a feasibility study to determine if the college should reintroduce its football program, which has been inactive for 80 years. The study will conclude in January of 2022.