Talladega College set to host Dream Classic Academyin October for women athletes

Talladega College and several corporate sponsors will host the first Dream Classic Academy for women athletes from Oct. 22-24, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
In addition to a women’s basketball tournament, the event will also feature a panel discussion from some of the industry’s most acclaimed women in the world of sports and breakout sessions, according to the release. The purpose of DCA is to promote female empowerment and provide a platform that highlights the significance of mental health and professional development, according to the release.
Panel guests will include Los Angeles Sparks interim president and COO Natalie White, chief legal advisor and sports attorney Ebony E. McClure of OMBI Group, Akilah Bethel of Bethel League, Coordinator of Executive Operations at the Orange Bowl Committee Brianna Gladney, reporter/host Chelsea Herrod of the New England Sports Network, former professional basketball player Carissa Crutchfield, and current player Lyndra Littles, among others to be announced as the event gets closer.
The breakout sessions will be aimed at empowering young female basketball players to become career ready in athletics.
Event organizer and assistant women’s basketball coach Mercedes Gillon-Ganntt added, “There are a large number of female athletes that face challenges after their collegiate sports career ends, but we have decided to change the narrative at Talladega College. I am super excited about this event.”
The subtitle of the event is “After the ball stops.”
In addition to Talladega College, five other teams have also committed to the tournament as of Tuesday, including Wilberforce University, Rust College, Stillman College, Florida Memorial University and Fisk University.
Talladega College Public Relations Manager Paisley Boston said potential sponsors started coming forward almost as soon as the event was announced Tuesday. In addition to the college, initial sponsors also include the NAIA and Nike.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, call the office of institutional advancement at 256-761-8832.