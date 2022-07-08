Talladega College selects new police chief

Detective Sergeant Christopher Anderson has been named Talladega College’s new chief of Police.
College President Dr. Gregory Vincent announced the appointment Friday. Anderson, a Talladega College alum and instructor in the criminal justice program, will begin his new duties July 15 while continuing to teach, according to a news release.
Anderson is a retired veteran of the Birmingham Police Department with 27 years of law enforcement service. He has co-hosted the Investigation Discovery Channel’s television series “Reasonable Doubt” for the past six years and was previously seen solving crimes on air in A&E’s “First 48 Birmingham” series.
He also volunteers as the mentoring director for the 100 Black Men of Metro Birmingham and leads the investigative team for District Attorney Lynniece Washington’s Covington Integrity Unit.
During his years in law enforcement, he has handled robbery, burglary, narcotics and murder cases. In the latter category, according to the release, he has been able to solve 92 percent of the murder cases he has handled, and has a 100 percent conviction rate among those cases.
“Chief Anderson is nationally known and respected for his contributions to the field of law enforcement. He has extensive training and experience as well as a reputation for promoting trust, mutual respect and accountability,” Vincent said. “As a graduate of the college, he also has vested interest in this institution and a commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment where the entire campus community can thrive. His law enforcement credentials, coupled with his success as a detective and a criminal justice instructor, make him exceptionally well qualified to serve as police chief.”
Anderson said his commitment to service stems from his mother, who was one of the first Black female officers to serve in the Birmingham Police Department in the 1970s.
“My mother is the greatest police officer I have ever known,” he said. “Even at 71, she continues to direct my path. Because of her, I learned early to maintain a certain standard. I believe in character first and foremost when you wear this badge.”
He added that he looks forward to increasing his impact exponentially in his new position.
“Even when I retired from the Birmingham Police Department, I knew I had more to give,” he said. “When God opens doors, I am going to go through them.”
Anderson said he also plans to work closely with Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas “to help bridge the gap between the city’s police department, the community and Talladega College. Serving as a police chief at a college is not drastically different from what I have always done. It is still leadership and still community-oriented policing, Because I am in a visible position, I am able to help expose students to different areas of law enforcement. This is critical, because many students are reluctant to pursue law enforcement careers right now, and police departments throughout the nation are struggling to attract and retain officers.”