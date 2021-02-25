Talladega College receives honor for advancing careers in PR and communication

Talladega College has been named to the PR News 2021 Education A-List Top 35 institutions for advancing careers in public relations and communication, according to a news release.
Mass Media Studies Department Chair Dr. Luis Almeida said he believes “Talladega’s teaching methods, in which students learn by engaging in real-world projects, helped land the college on the prestigious list. Other institutions listed among the top 35 include Columbia University, Georgetown University, John Hopkins University, and Northwestern University.”
Added Dr. Almeida: “Talladega College students work beside professionals and produce high-quality products for companies in our region and for departments on campus. Our students are engaged in applied media and learning the exact skills that are needed in the marketplace."
Dr. Almeida is an award-winning photographer himself, the release says
Upcoming fall classes at Talladega College include Innovation and Social Media, Multimedia Storytelling, and Digital Photography. For information about admission to Talladega College, email admissions@talladega.edu or call 256-761-6235.
“In addition to being listed among the top institutions for public relations and communication, Talladega is listed among the Princeton Review’s ‘Best Southeastern Colleges.’ In its ‘2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region’ section, the Princeton Review notes that many students are drawn to Talladega because of its ‘amazing scholarships’ and ‘family-like atmosphere’ as well as its fantastic academic programs and ‘outstanding’ and ‘supportive’ professors. Talladega College also earned rankings in three categories of the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Guide - National Liberal Arts Colleges, Historically Black Colleges (HBCUs) and Top Performers on Social Mobility,” according to the release.