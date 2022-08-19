 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega College receives grant worth nearly $300,000

Talladega College

Cutouts of 2021 graduates at Talladega College.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Talladega College has been awarded a $292,305 grant as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the grant is one 189 awarded to colleges and universities in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Altogether, the grants total more than $50 million.