Talladega College receives grant worth nearly $300,000

Talladega College has been awarded a $292,305 grant as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the grant is one 189 awarded to colleges and universities in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Altogether, the grants total more than $50 million.
Talladega College was one of 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities included in the program.
The McNair program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first generation college students and those from low income families," Assistant Secretary for the Office of Postsecondary Education Nasser Paydar said. "McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”
Projects funded through the McNair program have included opportunities for research and other scholarly activities, such as summer internships and seminars; tutoring, academic counseling and admission and financial assistance; financial and economic literacy training, mentoring and exposure to cultural events and academic programs not generally available to disadvantaged students.